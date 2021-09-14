Barstool Sports Founder Slams Normani and Teyana Taylor's VMAs Bondage Performance

WENN/Avalon/FayesVision Celebrity

AceShowbiz - Normani Kordei and Teyana Taylor's racy performance at the MTV Video Music Awards still has people talking. Not all think highly of it though since Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy took to Twitter to criticize it for the "double standard."

"This is good. Barstool bad," Dave wrote on the blue bird app alongside a clip of Normani's performance. He then added in another post, "I just want people to know, this is on VH1 right now, just like cable TV, anyone can watch this..."

He continued, "People say Barstool's too raunchy, like, that, you know, we're sexist, chauvinist pigs, can't let people see it, too over the top, smokeshows, but this girl, who's getting like face f**ked, and scissoring, right now just on VH1, this is cool."

In related news, Ts Madison sarcastically called out Boosie Badazz (Lil Boosie) who stayed silent when it came to Normani and Teyana's performance despite his cry about protecting the children from Lil Nas X.

"Hey ummm 'WHAT ABOUT THE CHILDREN?' Have you all put them to bed or did you figure out a way to explain THIS to your kids Personally I LOOOOVED IT But I'm thinkin of YOU and YOUR KIDS right now…… Where is LIL BUS/boosted???" so the TV star said. She insinuated that Boosie slammed Lil Nas X just because of his sexuality.

She then explained her comments on the performance in a separate post on Instagram. "So since a lot of you 'outraged' people were confused at my sarcastic way of pointing out your blatant double standard logic, I summed it all up to this…….. If ya outraged bout 1 and find justification in another you're a F**king hypocrite !!"

Ts continued to double down on her opinion on Twitter. Alongside screenshots of comments on her Instagram post, the trans activist tweeted, "are y'all REALLY this ignorant? Really???? #swipeleft My point has been proven all day Double standards and homophobia (towards men) Y'all think y'all goin to heaven too don't ya?"