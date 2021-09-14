 
 

Barstool Sports Founder Slams Normani and Teyana Taylor's VMAs Bondage Performance

Barstool Sports Founder Slams Normani and Teyana Taylor's VMAs Bondage Performance
WENN/Avalon/FayesVision
Celebrity

In related news, Ts Madison sarcastically calls out rapper Boosie Badazz, who stays silent when it comes to Normani and Teyana's performance despite his cry about protecting the children.

  • Sep 14, 2021

AceShowbiz - Normani Kordei and Teyana Taylor's racy performance at the MTV Video Music Awards still has people talking. Not all think highly of it though since Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy took to Twitter to criticize it for the "double standard."

"This is good. Barstool bad," Dave wrote on the blue bird app alongside a clip of Normani's performance. He then added in another post, "I just want people to know, this is on VH1 right now, just like cable TV, anyone can watch this..."

He continued, "People say Barstool's too raunchy, like, that, you know, we're sexist, chauvinist pigs, can't let people see it, too over the top, smokeshows, but this girl, who's getting like face f**ked, and scissoring, right now just on VH1, this is cool."

In related news, Ts Madison sarcastically called out Boosie Badazz (Lil Boosie) who stayed silent when it came to Normani and Teyana's performance despite his cry about protecting the children from Lil Nas X.

  See also...

"Hey ummm 'WHAT ABOUT THE CHILDREN?' Have you all put them to bed or did you figure out a way to explain THIS to your kids Personally I LOOOOVED IT But I'm thinkin of YOU and YOUR KIDS right now…… Where is LIL BUS/boosted???" so the TV star said. She insinuated that Boosie slammed Lil Nas X just because of his sexuality.

She then explained her comments on the performance in a separate post on Instagram. "So since a lot of you 'outraged' people were confused at my sarcastic way of pointing out your blatant double standard logic, I summed it all up to this…….. If ya outraged bout 1 and find justification in another you're a F**king hypocrite !!"

Ts continued to double down on her opinion on Twitter. Alongside screenshots of comments on her Instagram post, the trans activist tweeted, "are y'all REALLY this ignorant? Really???? #swipeleft My point has been proven all day Double standards and homophobia (towards men) Y'all think y'all goin to heaven too don't ya?"

You can share this post!

'RHOBH': Lisa Rinna and Garcelle Beauvais Fight and Yell at Each Other at The Reunion

'Jersey Shore' Alum Jenn Harley Gets Domestic Violence Case Dropped
Related Posts
Normani Takes Lip-Syncing Accusation in Stride

Normani Takes Lip-Syncing Accusation in Stride

Normani Allegedly Dating Male Dancer Who Made Shady Comment About Beyonce's Hair

Normani Allegedly Dating Male Dancer Who Made Shady Comment About Beyonce's Hair

Normani Shares Support for Mom After Her Breast Cancer Has Returned

Normani Shares Support for Mom After Her Breast Cancer Has Returned

Normani Sparks Feud Rumors as She Says 'Bye' to Lori Harvey

Normani Sparks Feud Rumors as She Says 'Bye' to Lori Harvey

Most Read
'Doctor Who' Star Tanya Fear Missing in Los Angeles, Family and Pals Frantically Pleading for Help
Celebrity

'Doctor Who' Star Tanya Fear Missing in Los Angeles, Family and Pals Frantically Pleading for Help

Yung Miami Unfollows Joie Chavis After Diddy PDA Pics

Yung Miami Unfollows Joie Chavis After Diddy PDA Pics

Famed Psychologist Dr. Umar Johnson Weds 2 Women at the Same Time

Famed Psychologist Dr. Umar Johnson Weds 2 Women at the Same Time

Gayle King Makes No Apologies for Playing 'Third Wheel' on Oprah's Vacations

Gayle King Makes No Apologies for Playing 'Third Wheel' on Oprah's Vacations

MTV VMAs 2021: Billie Eilish Called 'Rude' for Her Apparent Shade at Jennifer Lopez

MTV VMAs 2021: Billie Eilish Called 'Rude' for Her Apparent Shade at Jennifer Lopez

MTV VMAs: Travis Scott Snubs Kylie Jenner During VMAs Acceptance Speech

MTV VMAs: Travis Scott Snubs Kylie Jenner During VMAs Acceptance Speech

Rita Ora Named Style Icon at 2021 Fashion Media Awards

Rita Ora Named Style Icon at 2021 Fashion Media Awards

Photos Show Pop Smoke's Grave Badly Destroyed After Vandalism

Photos Show Pop Smoke's Grave Badly Destroyed After Vandalism

Prince William Meets First Responders to Mark 999 Day

Prince William Meets First Responders to Mark 999 Day

Tom Holland Praises Zendaya's Sexy Look on Instagram

Tom Holland Praises Zendaya's Sexy Look on Instagram

Megan Fox and Kourtney Kardashian Dub MGK and Travis Barker 'Future Baby Daddies' at MTV VMAs

Megan Fox and Kourtney Kardashian Dub MGK and Travis Barker 'Future Baby Daddies' at MTV VMAs

MTV VMAs 2021: Conor McGregor Fights, Throws Drink at Machine Gun Kelly on Red Carpet

MTV VMAs 2021: Conor McGregor Fights, Throws Drink at Machine Gun Kelly on Red Carpet

Don McLean Disinherits Daughter Following Accusations of Emotional and Mental Abuse

Don McLean Disinherits Daughter Following Accusations of Emotional and Mental Abuse