 
 

'Jersey Shore' Alum Jenn Harley Gets Domestic Violence Case Dropped

'Jersey Shore' Alum Jenn Harley Gets Domestic Violence Case Dropped
Instagram
Celebrity

The reality star receives a huge legal victory after the prosecutors decide to withdraw the two counts they filed against her, according to the Clark County District Attorney's Office in Las Vegas.

  • Sep 14, 2021

AceShowbiz - Jenn Harley has granted a major legal win in her domestic violence case. The ex-girlfriend of Ronnie Ortiz-Magro recently got her charges dropped after the prosecutors decided to withdraw the two counts they filed against her.

According to the Clark County District Attorney's Office in Las Vegas, the officials dismissed the charges against her, including the assault with a deadly weapon constituting domestic violence and misdemeanor battery constituting domestic violence. However, the reason behind the case dismissal remains unclear.

Jenn was arrested on June 19 after she allegedly pointed a gun at her boyfriend Joseph Abrosole and threatened to kill him following nasty argument. At the time, her bond was set at $5,000. After the counts occurred, the former "Jersey Shore" star's attorney Michael Cristalli told TMZ that the charges against her "wouldn't stick" because they were "unsubstantiated."

  See also...

Michael continued to have his client's back and maintained her innocence. He went on saying, "There is going to be overwhelming mitigated evidence that exists [showing] Jenn did not commit any crime."

Jenn's June arrest, however, wasn't the first time Jen was busted. Back in 2019, she was arrested for allegedly throwing an ashtray at Ronnie, who was also arrested during their relationship for allegedly striking her and chasing her with a knife. In June 2018, Jenn was also booked for domestic battery after she was accused of dragging Ronnie with her car during a fight. The Clark County District Attorney eventually decided not to press charges, saying there was "insufficient evidence."

A month after her June arrest, she checked herself into rehab for her alcohol dependency for a 28-day program starting on July 17. "Jen Harley has decided to check into a Las Vegas rehab facility to seek treatment for her alcohol dependency," Jenn's representative Gina Rodriguez explained. On the reason why Jenn entered the program, Gina shared, "She made the decision to get help because she wants to be the best parent she can be for her children."

Jenn and Ronnie share three-year-old daughter Ariana together and endured a tumultuous on-off three-year relationship that ended in 2019. However, she and the "Jersey Shore: Family Vacation" star, who is currently dating Saffire Matos, kept things relatively civil through 2020.

You can share this post!

'RHOBH': Lisa Rinna and Garcelle Beauvais Fight and Yell at Each Other at The Reunion

Is Drake Confirming Johanna Leia Romance With Cozy-Up Picture?
Most Read
'Doctor Who' Star Tanya Fear Missing in Los Angeles, Family and Pals Frantically Pleading for Help
Celebrity

'Doctor Who' Star Tanya Fear Missing in Los Angeles, Family and Pals Frantically Pleading for Help

Yung Miami Unfollows Joie Chavis After Diddy PDA Pics

Yung Miami Unfollows Joie Chavis After Diddy PDA Pics

Gayle King Makes No Apologies for Playing 'Third Wheel' on Oprah's Vacations

Gayle King Makes No Apologies for Playing 'Third Wheel' on Oprah's Vacations

MTV VMAs 2021: Billie Eilish Called 'Rude' for Her Apparent Shade at Jennifer Lopez

MTV VMAs 2021: Billie Eilish Called 'Rude' for Her Apparent Shade at Jennifer Lopez

Famed Psychologist Dr. Umar Johnson Weds 2 Women at the Same Time

Famed Psychologist Dr. Umar Johnson Weds 2 Women at the Same Time

Rita Ora Named Style Icon at 2021 Fashion Media Awards

Rita Ora Named Style Icon at 2021 Fashion Media Awards

Prince William Meets First Responders to Mark 999 Day

Prince William Meets First Responders to Mark 999 Day

Tom Holland Praises Zendaya's Sexy Look on Instagram

Tom Holland Praises Zendaya's Sexy Look on Instagram

Photos Show Pop Smoke's Grave Badly Destroyed After Vandalism

Photos Show Pop Smoke's Grave Badly Destroyed After Vandalism

MTV VMAs: Travis Scott Snubs Kylie Jenner During VMAs Acceptance Speech

MTV VMAs: Travis Scott Snubs Kylie Jenner During VMAs Acceptance Speech

Megan Fox and Kourtney Kardashian Dub MGK and Travis Barker 'Future Baby Daddies' at MTV VMAs

Megan Fox and Kourtney Kardashian Dub MGK and Travis Barker 'Future Baby Daddies' at MTV VMAs

MTV VMAs 2021: Conor McGregor Fights, Throws Drink at Machine Gun Kelly on Red Carpet

MTV VMAs 2021: Conor McGregor Fights, Throws Drink at Machine Gun Kelly on Red Carpet

Don McLean Disinherits Daughter Following Accusations of Emotional and Mental Abuse

Don McLean Disinherits Daughter Following Accusations of Emotional and Mental Abuse