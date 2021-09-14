'Jersey Shore' Alum Jenn Harley Gets Domestic Violence Case Dropped

Instagram Celebrity

The reality star receives a huge legal victory after the prosecutors decide to withdraw the two counts they filed against her, according to the Clark County District Attorney's Office in Las Vegas.

AceShowbiz - Jenn Harley has granted a major legal win in her domestic violence case. The ex-girlfriend of Ronnie Ortiz-Magro recently got her charges dropped after the prosecutors decided to withdraw the two counts they filed against her.

According to the Clark County District Attorney's Office in Las Vegas, the officials dismissed the charges against her, including the assault with a deadly weapon constituting domestic violence and misdemeanor battery constituting domestic violence. However, the reason behind the case dismissal remains unclear.

Jenn was arrested on June 19 after she allegedly pointed a gun at her boyfriend Joseph Abrosole and threatened to kill him following nasty argument. At the time, her bond was set at $5,000. After the counts occurred, the former "Jersey Shore" star's attorney Michael Cristalli told TMZ that the charges against her "wouldn't stick" because they were "unsubstantiated."

Michael continued to have his client's back and maintained her innocence. He went on saying, "There is going to be overwhelming mitigated evidence that exists [showing] Jenn did not commit any crime."

Jenn's June arrest, however, wasn't the first time Jen was busted. Back in 2019, she was arrested for allegedly throwing an ashtray at Ronnie, who was also arrested during their relationship for allegedly striking her and chasing her with a knife. In June 2018, Jenn was also booked for domestic battery after she was accused of dragging Ronnie with her car during a fight. The Clark County District Attorney eventually decided not to press charges, saying there was "insufficient evidence."

A month after her June arrest, she checked herself into rehab for her alcohol dependency for a 28-day program starting on July 17. "Jen Harley has decided to check into a Las Vegas rehab facility to seek treatment for her alcohol dependency," Jenn's representative Gina Rodriguez explained. On the reason why Jenn entered the program, Gina shared, "She made the decision to get help because she wants to be the best parent she can be for her children."

Jenn and Ronnie share three-year-old daughter Ariana together and endured a tumultuous on-off three-year relationship that ended in 2019. However, she and the "Jersey Shore: Family Vacation" star, who is currently dating Saffire Matos, kept things relatively civil through 2020.