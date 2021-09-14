Britney Spears' Dad Jamie 'Finding a Lawyer' to Handle Her Prenup After Sam Asghari Engagement

Instagram Celebrity

After many encourage her to get a prenup, the 'Baby One More Time' hitmaker is reportedly 'working' on the agreement as she 'understands that this is necessary.'

AceShowbiz - Britney Spears' father Jamie Spears is starting to prepare for his daughter's future wedding to Sam Asghari. Just a day after the "Baby One More Time" songstress announced her engagement, her dad is reportedly "finding a lawyer" to handle her prenuptial agreement.

On Monday, September 13, a source close to the 39-year-old pop star told PEOPLE that her father is "already working" on getting a prenuptial agreement. "Jamie is working on finding a lawyer to do the prenup. Because it involves finances and he's still officially Britney's estate conservator, he is figuring out the details," the informant shared. "It has to be a divorce lawyer who handles the prenup."

A separate source also noted that Britney "is already working on a prenup." The so-called inside source went on to add, "She understands that this is necessary." Britney's fiance Sam also stated that he would be signing the agreement after fans urged the soon-to-be-married couple to get the prenup.

"Thank you everyone is concerned about The prenup!" the 27-year-old actor wrote in an Instagram Story shared on Monday. The "Can You Keep a Secret?" star went on to assure his fans, "Of course we're getting iron clad prenup," before adding a joke, "to protect my jeep and shoe collection in case she dumps me one day [crying laughing emojis]."

Britney confirmed her engagement with a video shared on her Instagram page on September 12. In the clip, the "Oops!...I Did It Again" singer showed off her massive diamond ring. "I can't f**king believe it!" she captioned her post along with several ring emojis.

In the comment section, however, many urged her to sign a prenup. "CONGRATS!!!!!!! GET A PRE NUP! WE LOVE YOU!!!!!!" a user suggested, while another said, "Wishing you the best! Please get a prenup."

"Get you a bullet proof prenup," a third person commented. "He should embrace that after all you've been through [love]." Oscar-winning actress Octavia Spencer also encouraged her to "make him sign a prenup."

Clearly still in a bliss after getting engaged to her longtime boyfriend, Britney took to her Instagram account to share her feelings. "Words can't even say how shocked I am … geez although the a**hole was way overdue!!!! It was definitely worth the wait …. yes world … that beautiful f**king man in that picture is MINE !!!" she raved alongside a picture of shirtless Sam floating in the air. The mother of two went on sharing, "I'm so blessed it's insane!!!!"