 
 

Britney Spears Calls Sam Asghari 'A**hole' for 'Overdue' Proposal, But It's 'Worth the Wait'

Britney Spears Calls Sam Asghari 'A**hole' for 'Overdue' Proposal, But It's 'Worth the Wait'
The '…Baby One More Time' singer admits that she feels 'blessed' as she gushes about her 'beautiful' fiance, who is featured on Men's Health magazine, after he proposed to her.

  • Sep 14, 2021

AceShowbiz - Britney Spears is opening up about her feelings after she got engaged to her longtime boyfriend Sam Asghari. Clearly still in a bliss, the 39-year-old singer admits she feels "blessed" despite his "way overdue" proposal.

The pop star gushed about the personal trainer while sharing his picture on Men's Health magazine via Instagram. In the magazine spread, the 27-year-old personal trainer went shirtless as he showed off his muscular physique while levitating in the air.

In the caption, Britney jokingly called Sam "a**hole" for holding out so long to propose to her, but in the end it was "worth the wait." She wrote, "Words can't even say how shocked I am … geez although the a**hole was way overdue!!!!"

Declaring that Sam is hers, she added, "It was definitely worth the wait …. yes world … that beautiful f**king man in that picture is MINE !!!" The mother of two went on sharing, "I'm so blessed it's insane!!!!"

Britney announced her engagement to Sam on Sunday, September 12 by sharing a video of her showing off her diamond ring. "I can't f**king believe it!!!!!!" she captioned it with several ring emojis.

Sam's talent manager Brandon Cohen later confirmed the news to Page Six on the same day, revealing New York jeweller Roman Malayev designed the "one-of-a-kind ring." Brandon said, "The couple made their long-standing relationship official today and are deeply touched by the support, dedication and love expressed to them."

Sam reportedly proposed at Britney's home in Los Angeles with the 4-karat round brilliant stone in a platinum cathedral setting, enhanced with a floating solitaire design. Sources claimed the ring has "Lioness", Sam's nickname for Britney, engraved inside the band.

Britney and Sam started dating in 2016 after he starred in her "Slumber Party" music video. During testimony back in June, the "Lucky" songstress told the court she wanted to marry her boyfriend and have a baby, but the conservatorship wouldn't allow it.

