Bevy Smith Dubs 2021 Met Gala 'Boring' for Lack of Black Designers

The former co-host of 'Fashion Queens' claims that 'Black designers would have flooded' the red carpet of the annual event if this was 2020 because there's Black Lives Matter movement.

Sep 14, 2021

AceShowbiz - Bevy Smith is not impressed with celebrities' looks at the 2021 Met Gala. Claiming that there was a lack of black designers at the annual event which took place at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, the former co-host of "Fashion Queens" dubbed the event "boring."

The TV personality took to Twitter on Monday, September 13 to offer her two cents. "A lot of boring looks, it's the #MetGala go big, extravagant or stunningly on theme, American Fashion didn't begin with #OldHollywoodGlamour ugh," she argued.

Bevy Smith dubbed the 2021 Met Gala 'boring.'

"Black people with access have become far too staid & safe we know how to do too much, be extravagant," she added in a separate tweet. "But then it's deemed ghetto until fashion 'finds' it."

Bevy then questioned why there were "no American Black designers." She then opined, "This is how you can tell that all that #BLM support was performative, if this was 2020 Black designers would have flooded the #MetGala carpet."

"In 2019 I wore ALL BLACK DESIGNERS & now with all of these CFDA Black designer initiatives I'm confused as to why we don't see more," Bevy further stressed.

When someone told her that "Black designers don't need to be validated by a white centric gala," Bevy begged to differ. In response, she emphasized, "We should be EVERYWHERE because fashion is a BUSINESS."

While some people agreed with Bevy's remarks, some others shut down her claims as they pointed out some celebrities who wore dresses from black designers. One person in particular noted, "KEKE Palmer wore Sergio Hudson."

Another commented, "[Sha'Carri Richardson's] designer was black & she shouted him out for sure." A third echoed, "First... How does she know? Second... Sha'Carri Richardson was wearing a Black designer."

Sha'Carri indeed wore Theophilio by black designer Edvin Thompson. Hitting the red carpet with Formula One racer Lewis Hamilton, the celebrated track and field sprinter stunned in a red-orange corset-style top with a black, fringe skirt, matching bangle and strappy, thigh-high boots.