 
 

Bevy Smith Dubs 2021 Met Gala 'Boring' for Lack of Black Designers

Bevy Smith Dubs 2021 Met Gala 'Boring' for Lack of Black Designers
Instagram
Celebrity

The former co-host of 'Fashion Queens' claims that 'Black designers would have flooded' the red carpet of the annual event if this was 2020 because there's Black Lives Matter movement.

  • Sep 14, 2021

AceShowbiz - Bevy Smith is not impressed with celebrities' looks at the 2021 Met Gala. Claiming that there was a lack of black designers at the annual event which took place at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, the former co-host of "Fashion Queens" dubbed the event "boring."

The TV personality took to Twitter on Monday, September 13 to offer her two cents. "A lot of boring looks, it's the #MetGala go big, extravagant or stunningly on theme, American Fashion didn't begin with #OldHollywoodGlamour ugh," she argued.

Bevy Smith's Tweet

Bevy Smith dubbed the 2021 Met Gala 'boring.'

"Black people with access have become far too staid & safe we know how to do too much, be extravagant," she added in a separate tweet. "But then it's deemed ghetto until fashion 'finds' it."

Bevy then questioned why there were "no American Black designers." She then opined, "This is how you can tell that all that #BLM support was performative, if this was 2020 Black designers would have flooded the #MetGala carpet."

  See also...

"In 2019 I wore ALL BLACK DESIGNERS & now with all of these CFDA Black designer initiatives I'm confused as to why we don't see more," Bevy further stressed.

When someone told her that "Black designers don't need to be validated by a white centric gala," Bevy begged to differ. In response, she emphasized, "We should be EVERYWHERE because fashion is a BUSINESS."

While some people agreed with Bevy's remarks, some others shut down her claims as they pointed out some celebrities who wore dresses from black designers. One person in particular noted, "KEKE Palmer wore Sergio Hudson."

Another commented, "[Sha'Carri Richardson's] designer was black & she shouted him out for sure." A third echoed, "First... How does she know? Second... Sha'Carri Richardson was wearing a Black designer."

Sha'Carri indeed wore Theophilio by black designer Edvin Thompson. Hitting the red carpet with Formula One racer Lewis Hamilton, the celebrated track and field sprinter stunned in a red-orange corset-style top with a black, fringe skirt, matching bangle and strappy, thigh-high boots.

You can share this post!

Britney Spears' Dad Jamie 'Finding a Lawyer' to Handle Her Prenup After Sam Asghari Engagement

Kris Jenner Raves About Kylie Jenner's Second Pregnancy at Met Gala
Most Read
Watch Offset's Reaction After He Almost Gets Bitten by Lion Cub in Dubai
Celebrity

Watch Offset's Reaction After He Almost Gets Bitten by Lion Cub in Dubai

Yung Miami Unfollows Joie Chavis After Diddy PDA Pics

Yung Miami Unfollows Joie Chavis After Diddy PDA Pics

'Doctor Who' Star Tanya Fear Missing in Los Angeles, Family and Pals Frantically Pleading for Help

'Doctor Who' Star Tanya Fear Missing in Los Angeles, Family and Pals Frantically Pleading for Help

Gayle King Makes No Apologies for Playing 'Third Wheel' on Oprah's Vacations

Gayle King Makes No Apologies for Playing 'Third Wheel' on Oprah's Vacations

MTV VMAs 2021: Billie Eilish Called 'Rude' for Her Apparent Shade at Jennifer Lopez

MTV VMAs 2021: Billie Eilish Called 'Rude' for Her Apparent Shade at Jennifer Lopez

Famed Psychologist Dr. Umar Johnson Weds 2 Women at the Same Time

Famed Psychologist Dr. Umar Johnson Weds 2 Women at the Same Time

Kelsey Grammer Likens 'Frasier' Co-Creator's Death on 9/11 to Gut Shot Ahead of 20th Anniversary

Kelsey Grammer Likens 'Frasier' Co-Creator's Death on 9/11 to Gut Shot Ahead of 20th Anniversary

Rita Ora Named Style Icon at 2021 Fashion Media Awards

Rita Ora Named Style Icon at 2021 Fashion Media Awards

Prince William Meets First Responders to Mark 999 Day

Prince William Meets First Responders to Mark 999 Day

Tom Holland Praises Zendaya's Sexy Look on Instagram

Tom Holland Praises Zendaya's Sexy Look on Instagram

Photos Show Pop Smoke's Grave Badly Destroyed After Vandalism

Photos Show Pop Smoke's Grave Badly Destroyed After Vandalism

MTV VMAs: Travis Scott Snubs Kylie Jenner During VMAs Acceptance Speech

MTV VMAs: Travis Scott Snubs Kylie Jenner During VMAs Acceptance Speech

Megan Fox and Kourtney Kardashian Dub MGK and Travis Barker 'Future Baby Daddies' at MTV VMAs

Megan Fox and Kourtney Kardashian Dub MGK and Travis Barker 'Future Baby Daddies' at MTV VMAs