Britney Spears' Fiance Sam Asghari Hilariously Reacts to Fans Urging Them to Sign Prenup

After the 'Toxic' hitmaker announced their engagement, the 'Can You Keep a Secret?' actor thanks fans for their 'overwhelming love and congratulations' and assures them that they are 'getting iron clad prenup.'

Sep 13, 2021

AceShowbiz - Britney Spears' now-fiance Sam Asghari has responded to fans who are concerned whether the soon-to-be-married couple will sign a prenup after they announced their engagement. Taking to his social media account, the "Can You Keep a Secret?" actor shared a hilarious reaction.

"Thank you everyone is concerned about The prenup!" the 27-year-old wrote in an Instagram Story on Monday, September 13. He went on to assure his fans, "Of course we're getting iron clad prenup," before adding a joke, "to protect my jeep and shoe collection in case she dumps me one day [crying laughing emojis]."

In a separate Story, Sam thanked his fans and followers for their outpouring love as saying, "My phone exploded today! Thank you for the overwhelming love and congratulations!" He then continued, "We both love [every] single one of you!"

Britney confirmed her engagement with a video shared on her Instagram page on Sunday, September 12. In the clip, the "Oops!...I Did It Again" singer showed off her massive diamond ring with a caption that read, "I can't f**king believe it!" along with several ring emojis.

In the comment section, however, many urged her to sign a prenup. "CONGRATS!!!!!!! GET A PRE NUP! WE LOVE YOU!!!!!!" a user wrote, while another said, "Wishing you the best! Please get a prenup."

"Get you a bullet proof prenup," a third person commented. "He should embrace that after all you've been through [love]." Even actress Octavia Spencer joined and encouraged her to "make him sign a prenup."

The news of Britney's engagement to Sam was also confirmed by her talent manager, Brandon Cohen, on Sunday. "The couple made their long-standing relationship official today and are deeply touched by the support, dedication and love expressed to them," Brandon said.

It was said that Sam asked Britney to marry him at her home in Los Angeles with a "one-of-a-kind ring" by New York jeweler Roman Malayev. The 4-carat round brilliant stone is enhanced with a floating solitaire design. The ring reportedly has "Lioness", Sam's nickname for his now-fiancee, engraved inside the band.