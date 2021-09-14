 
 

SZA's Dad Blasts Doja Cat for Monopolizing the Award Speech Acceptance at the VMAs

SZA's Dad Blasts Doja Cat for Monopolizing the Award Speech Acceptance at the VMAs
Celebrity

At the award-giving event which took place on Monday, September 12, SZA and Doja Cat were announced as the winner of Best Collaboration for their song 'Kiss Me More'.

  • Sep 14, 2021

AceShowbiz - SZA's dad was not happy with how Doja Cat appeared to monopolize the award speech acceptance at the 2021 MTV Music Video Awards. At the award-giving event, SZA and Doja Cat took home Best Collaboration award for their song "Kiss Me More", but SZA's dad slammed his daughter's collaborator for not letting her speak.

In an Instagram post, SZA's dad called Doja "unprofessional." Alongside a picture of the two stars taking on the stage to accept the award, SZA's dad wrote, "That was some unprofessional pettiness @Doja Cat."

  See also...

Some fans agreed with him. "I was really waiting for her to pass the mic to her at some point but she never did," one person said. "I agree with him, she should have let her said something," a user commented. "Like girl you're hosting step to the side let sis speak tf," an angry fan ranted.

However, some fans thought Doja didn't intentionally monopolized the speech. One person noted, "It's giving caught up in the moment. And secretly I think I'm the bigger star. But idk either of them to say what it really was about." Another user added, "She was probably just caught up in the moment and didn't mean anything by it," while one other comment read, "i don't think she was being petty."

That aside, SZA was seemingly denied entry for the red carpet for the 2021 MTV VMAs on Sunday night, September 12. She took to her Instagram account to share a picture of the entrance gate of Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York City which was already closed upon her arrival.

"They closed the red carpet," the "Love Galore" singer wrote over the picture. "Lmao oh well."

You can share this post!

Jeff Bridges Claims His Cancer Has Shrunk 'to the Size of a Marble'

The Wanted to Support Tom Parker's Cancer Charity Show With Reunion Performance
Related Posts
SZA Seemingly Denied Entry for the 2021 VMAs Red Carpet as She's Late

SZA Seemingly Denied Entry for the 2021 VMAs Red Carpet as She's Late

SZA Denied When She Requested for a Black Magazine Photographer

SZA Denied When She Requested for a Black Magazine Photographer

SZA Explains Why She's Grateful for Being 'Alive' After Billboard Music Awards

SZA Explains Why She's Grateful for Being 'Alive' After Billboard Music Awards

SZA Seemingly Reacts to Accusations That She Fakes Personal Information

SZA Seemingly Reacts to Accusations That She Fakes Personal Information

Most Read
Watch Offset's Reaction After He Almost Gets Bitten by Lion Cub in Dubai
Celebrity

Watch Offset's Reaction After He Almost Gets Bitten by Lion Cub in Dubai

Yung Miami Unfollows Joie Chavis After Diddy PDA Pics

Yung Miami Unfollows Joie Chavis After Diddy PDA Pics

'Doctor Who' Star Tanya Fear Missing in Los Angeles, Family and Pals Frantically Pleading for Help

'Doctor Who' Star Tanya Fear Missing in Los Angeles, Family and Pals Frantically Pleading for Help

Gayle King Makes No Apologies for Playing 'Third Wheel' on Oprah's Vacations

Gayle King Makes No Apologies for Playing 'Third Wheel' on Oprah's Vacations

MTV VMAs 2021: Billie Eilish Called 'Rude' for Her Apparent Shade at Jennifer Lopez

MTV VMAs 2021: Billie Eilish Called 'Rude' for Her Apparent Shade at Jennifer Lopez

Famed Psychologist Dr. Umar Johnson Weds 2 Women at the Same Time

Famed Psychologist Dr. Umar Johnson Weds 2 Women at the Same Time

Kelsey Grammer Likens 'Frasier' Co-Creator's Death on 9/11 to Gut Shot Ahead of 20th Anniversary

Kelsey Grammer Likens 'Frasier' Co-Creator's Death on 9/11 to Gut Shot Ahead of 20th Anniversary

Rita Ora Named Style Icon at 2021 Fashion Media Awards

Rita Ora Named Style Icon at 2021 Fashion Media Awards

Prince William Meets First Responders to Mark 999 Day

Prince William Meets First Responders to Mark 999 Day

Tom Holland Praises Zendaya's Sexy Look on Instagram

Tom Holland Praises Zendaya's Sexy Look on Instagram

Photos Show Pop Smoke's Grave Badly Destroyed After Vandalism

Photos Show Pop Smoke's Grave Badly Destroyed After Vandalism

MTV VMAs: Travis Scott Snubs Kylie Jenner During VMAs Acceptance Speech

MTV VMAs: Travis Scott Snubs Kylie Jenner During VMAs Acceptance Speech

Megan Fox and Kourtney Kardashian Dub MGK and Travis Barker 'Future Baby Daddies' at MTV VMAs

Megan Fox and Kourtney Kardashian Dub MGK and Travis Barker 'Future Baby Daddies' at MTV VMAs