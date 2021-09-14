 
 

Jeff Bridges Claims His Cancer Has Shrunk 'to the Size of a Marble'

While assuring fans that his lymphoma is in remission, the 'Big Lebowski' star reveals that COVID-19 kicked his 'a** pretty good' forcing him to require oxygen assistance.

AceShowbiz - Jeff Bridges' cancer is in remission and his tumor has shrunk "to the size of a marble." The 71-year-old Hollywood star revealed three months ago that he had been diagnosed with lymphoma and after keeping his fans up to date with his progress he has now assured them he is winning his battle with the disease.

The "Big Lebowski" star wrote a handwritten note posted to his website, which read, "My cancer is in remission. The 9-inch by 12-inch mass has shrunk down to the size of a marble."

Bridges also revealed that he caught COVID-19, admitting the virus "kicked my a** pretty good" and left him requiring oxygen assistance.

"I'm double vaccinated and feeling much better now," he added. "I heard that the vaccine can help folks with long haulers. Maybe that's the cause of my quick improvement. I've been working out with a great therapist, Zack Wermers. We've been concentrating on getting me off the oxygen assistance, which until recently I've been needing to walk around. The sound it makes me reminds me of Darth Vader."

The Oscar winner was determined to ditch his oxygen mask so he could walk his youngest daughter Hayley down the aisle on her wedding day and dance with her.

He continued, "I had a goal - walking my daughter Hayley down the aisle. She was getting married to a wonderful guy, Justin Shane. Thanks to Zach and my terrific medical team, I was able to not only walk Hay down the aisle, but do the father/bride dance with her without oxygen."

The "Fabulous Baker Boys" star, who shares two other daughters, Isabelle and Jessie, with his his wife Susan, also uploaded a video clip of himself dancing with Hayley to Ray Charles' "Ain't That Love".

Bridges now plans to get back to work on his Hulu series "The Old Man", in which he plays a former intelligence officer who finds himself targeted for assassination. The series, based on the novel of the same name by Thomas Perry, is set to premiere in 2022. It will also star John Lithgow, Amy Brenneman, Alia Shawkat, and Gbenga Akinnagbe.

