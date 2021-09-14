Amanda Bynes Gets Additional 16-Month of Conservatorship in Place

Instagram Celebrity

New legal documents uncovers that the judge in the 'What A Girl Wants' actress' case has decided she still needs guidance from lawyers and doctors until at least January of 2023.

AceShowbiz - Actress Amanda Bynes' ongoing conservatorship will remain in place for another 16 months following her stint in a psychiatric facility.

According to new legal documents, obtained by The Blast, the judge in Amanda's case has decided the "What A Girl Wants" star still needs guidance from lawyers and doctors until at least January of 2023.

The details surrounding the decision are under seal as is a report detailing the actress' condition and treatment.

Amanda announced she was pregnant and engaged in 2020, while on lockdown at a Pasadena, California psychiatric facility.

There has been no report of a baby and reports suggest the actress is no longer pregnant, but no explanation was given.

Amanda is still with her boyfriend, Paul Michael, and the two are engaged to be married, while she has reportedly mended her estranged relationship with her parents. She has also been studying to complete a bachelor's degree at the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising in Los Angeles.

Back in December 2020, Paul gave an update about their relationship. "We're doing great," he told E! News. He went on explaining, "We go on walks and work every day, like to get coffee, and talk about living together one day. We are limited to what we can do in this pandemic so even if we want to do more, we are limited. [We plan on] spending the holidays together for a family dinner, also going to plan the wedding after we live together."

"We take good care of each other and we're understanding of one another and she is a good listener and we're there for each other," Paul continued. "We have the best time and I love spending every second with her. She is the best thing that ever happened to me."

The actress' conservatorship extension comes as Britney Spears, another former A-list child star, is preparing to end her 13-year conservatorship.

Jamie Spears, the "Toxic" singer's father and conservator, has urged the judge overseeing her case to end the arrangement as he plans to step down at the end of the month (September 2021).

Britney celebrated the news by becoming engaged to longtime boyfriend Sam Asghari on Sunday, September 12.