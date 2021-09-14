Sharon Osbourne on 'The Talk' Firing: I Felt Totally Betrayed

WENN/Instar TV

Sharing more about her exit from the talk show after a nasty racism drama, the wife of Ozzy Osbourne stresses that her right of 'freedom of speech' was taken away.

AceShowbiz - Sharon Osbourne has slammed her former "The Talk" bosses and co-hosts after her defense of pal Piers Morgan turned into a nasty racism drama, which led to her firing.

Osbourne spoke out after her friend Piers confessed he didn't believe a word of the claims Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, made about the royal family in her and Prince Harry's bombshell TV interview with Oprah Winfrey in March.

Morgan's comments about Markle, who alleged royal insiders refused to help when she said she was suicidal, led to him quitting breakfast show "Good Morning Britain", and when Sharon spoke out in his defense on her American talk show, she too ended up out of a job, following a tense exchange with "The Talk" co-host Sheryl Underwood.

Now Sharon is sharing more about her exit in a new interview with DailyMail TV, claiming her right of "freedom of speech" was taken away.

"It was a freedom of speech matter. It was pure freedom of speech," she rages. "A journalist friend of mine, who wrote something that people didn't like and then a few crazies out there, some thugs go, 'You must be racist, that's why you're saying it', about my friend Piers [sic]. It's like, 'Come on.' "

And Ozzy Osbourne's outspoken wife is convinced "The Talk" producers dreamed up a much-publicized on-screen tiff with Underwood.

"We had a disagreement [on the show] and I told her she shouldn't be crying; it should be me that should be crying and that didn't go down well," Sharon continues. "Then in the commercial break, she wouldn't talk to me. I was begging her to talk to me and she wouldn't, and basically I said, 'Go f**k yourself...' "

"I felt totally betrayed. To leave me for 20 minutes on live TV... unprepared, not produced, not knowing what's going on... They could have cut at any time and gone to a commercial break... If you can't get real with somebody, who you've worked alongside for 10 years, then you don't have a friendship, and that's the way I look at it."

"I felt totally betrayed, not protected by CBS. I felt used. I felt like an old shoe. They didn't care. It was a set up and it was set up by one of the executives."

DailyMail TV chiefs have contacted the show's producers regarding Sharon's fresh claims, but they responded by sharing the same statement they released in March, "Sharon Osbourne has decided to leave THE TALK. The events of the March 10 broadcast were upsetting to everyone involved, including the audience watching at home."

"As part of our review, we concluded that Sharon's behavior toward her co-hosts during the March 10 episode did not align with our values for a respectful workplace. We also did not find any evidence that CBS executives orchestrated the discussion or blindsided any of the hosts."

Meanwhile, Sharon remains convinced the reaction to the subsequent talk show drama was completely blown out of proportion. "It was as if I had gone in there with a machine gun and threatened to kill somebody," she says. "It wasn't like I was coming in with T-shirts, with horrible slogans."

She admits the first few weeks after the TV bust-up were tough, adding, "I definitely went through a difficult patch at the beginning. I found it embarrassing. The humiliation that people would think that I might be a racist. They were going to kill the family. They were going to come at night with knives, cut all our throats and the animals. So I had all of that, all the threats, and we had to have 24 hour guards."

Sharon also reveals she has not spoken to former pal Sheryl since they fell out, and is unlikely to return to a TV set again soon.

"I'm not going to go on another TV show that's talk because I know right now it's not a safe place to be. The slightest thing and you've p***ed off half the nation and I don't want to put myself up for that grief. I really don't."