Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Passionately Kissing With Masks On at 2021 Met Gala

While posing for photos, the 'Hustlers' actress and the 'Justice League' actor are seen smooching through their black masks at the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute Gala.

Sep 14, 2021

AceShowbiz - Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are not shy to show their affection to each other. While attending the 2021 Met Gala, the "On the Floor" singer was joined by her actor beau and photographed kissing passionately with their masks on.

After the 52-year-old singer/actress walked the red carpet alone while donning a plunging custom Ralph Lauren gown on Monday, September 13, her boyfriend joined her to take some pictures. While posing for photos at the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute Gala, the rekindled couple shared kisses through their black masks.

J.Lo's dress has a thigh-high slit and features a Couture bustier, crystal embroidery and braided leather trim. According to the brand, the "Hustlers" actress' gown took a team of fifteen artisans over twelve days to create.

To complete her look, J.Lo wore a custom, hand-made faux fur cape featuring a mix of leather, suede as well as shearling fringe along with a spattering of crystal beadwork that took over 200 hours to finish. Her styling team, Mariel Haenn and Rob Zangardi, added a combination of vintage accessories, including a Navajo-stamped silver ring and silver jewelry.

Ben also wore the same designer. For his part, the "Batman V Superman: Dawn Of Justice" actor kept it simple in a black Ralph Lauren tuxedo. He completed the formalwear by adding a black bow tie and a pair of shiny black leather shoes.

The pair's Met Gala appearance came after they made their red carpet debut as a reunited couple on Friday, September 10 at Ben's "The Last Duel" premiere at the 78th Venice International Film Festival. At the event, the lovebirds walked hand-in-hand. They also flaunted PDA while posing for pictures, smooching and wrapping their arms around each other in front of photographers. The pair were also captured staring adoringly at each other.

J.Lo and Ben seemed to treat their romance seriously. Recently, it has been reported that the pair have been house hunting in Los Angeles, apparently looking to buy something together. Previously, a source also said that their relationship is "serious."

"They have insane, on another level, chemistry. They are both super passionate and are head over heels with each other, just like they once were," an informant told Entertainment Tonight in July. "This time around, however, they both really feel like this is it."