Mandy Moore Keen to Direct an Episode of 'This Is Us' Final Season

NBC/Ron Batzdorff TV

The 'Tangled' actress would love to step behind the lens for one of the final episodes of her hit TV show before it comes to an end with the upcoming sixth season.

Sep 13, 2021

AceShowbiz - Mandy Moore wants to direct an episode of "This Is Us" before the series comes to an end after its upcoming sixth and final season.

The former pop star, who plays Pearson family matriarch Rebecca on the hit TV drama, wants to step behind the camera after revealing she previously turned down the chance to oversee an episode.

"I think initially I was like, 'Nope, I don't think it's for me', but, as time has gone on, and we have almost 90 episodes under our belt, I'm like, 'I feel like I have a good sense of how this works and I want to try my hand at it'," she tells Vinnie Potestivo on the former MTV executive's podcast.

Mandy admits if she does get another chance to direct an episode of the show, she may build on the experience in the future.

"(I'm interested in seeing) if this is something beyond our show...; if that's a hat I want to wear in my life," she adds.

Meanwhile, the "Tangled" star is still adjusting to another new role in her life after she and husband Taylor Goldsmith welcomed their first child into the world in February (21).

A few weeks ago, Mandy had to get to grips with looking after baby Gus on her own while her spouse was on tour and she shared the challenge with fans online, alongside a photo of her son, writing, "So lucky to be your mom, Goose. Even while teething and clearly in pain, this little man is just the best (sic)."

Mandy then admitted that taking care of Gus on her own was a challenge, but she was "grateful" to spend quality time with her baby boy.

She said, "Had my first solo parenting experience these past few days (hubby is on tour) and it can be overwhelming but I'm so grateful that I got to have him all to myself."