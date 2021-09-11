Trina Engaged to Ray Almighty, Flaunting Her Engagement Ring on Instagram Live

Instagram Celebrity

Life coach Stormy Wellington is on Instagram Live when she has a FaceTime call with the 'Pull Over' hitmaker, who reveals that she just got engaged 'last night.'

AceShowbiz - Trina is going to walk down the aisle soon. The rapper/songwriter is engaged to be married to her boyfriend Raymond Taylor, a fellow rapper who goes by the stage name Ray Almighty.

On Friday, September 10, life coach Stormy Wellington was on Instagram Live speaking with her followers during a meditation session. After speaking with one of her followers, she had a FaceTime call with Trina.

Stormy noticed a ring on Trina's left hand and gushed, "Trina that ring is everything I love that ring." Much to the Girl Hold My Hand CEO's surprise, the hip-hop star then candidly revealed that her boyfriend just popped the question "last night."

"I had a big night last night," Trina coyly answered at first. Stormy then proceeded to ask, "You got engaged?" The "Forget That" femcee didn't bother to keep it a secret as she confirmed, "Last night, yeah. I don't even believe I’m still at work today."

"Yes! Oh my God! So it was a long story," Trina said with a giggle, before excitedly showing her engagement ring to the camera. Stormy then turned the phone around so that her viewers could see the massive bauble sitting on the 46-year-old raptress' ring finger.

Trina has not taken to her own social media accounts to share the good news. According to reports, Trina and Ray have been dating since 2015 and it has been captured on camera for "Love & Hip Hop Miami".

Ray, who is based in Miami and a former college basketball player, has also posted photos of Trina on his Instagram page. Back in May, he gushed about his lady love, "She got high this one time and landed in the orbit of my planet. This gravity pull got her stuck now."

Trina was previously in an on-again, off-again relationship with Lil Wayne from 2005 to 2007, to which she also got engaged. Following their split, she moved on by dating basketball player Kenyon Martin, but their relationship ended in 2010. She went on to date French Montana from 2012 to 2014.