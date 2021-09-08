Yung Miami Trolled After Diddy Is Caught Kissing Joie Chavis

Instagram Celebrity

Many fans express their shock after learning of the news of the Bad Boy Records founder's alleged romance with Future's ex and baby mama while he was previously reported to be dating the City Girls star.

Sep 8, 2021

AceShowbiz - Sean "P. Diddy" Combs' public display of affection with Joie Chavis has left Twitter in shambles. The two have sparked romance rumors with their romantic yacht vacation, though only recently the rapper sparked dating speculation with Yung Miami.

Diddy and Joie, who is Future's ex and baby mama, were caught cozying up to each other while on board a yacht in Ibiza. In pictures obtained by The Shade Room, they were pictured kissing and cuddling on a couch.

At one point, Diddy, who donned a green shirt and print shorts, was seen lying on top of Joie as she was relaxing on a lounge chair. The hip-hop mogul was also pictured hugging his rumored new girl, who showed off her curves in a black-and-yellow two-piece bikini, from behind.

While neither Diddy nor Joie has spoken up on the status of their relationship, many can't help wondering what this means to Diddy's relationship with Yung Miami a.k.a. Caresha Romeka Brownlee.

"Joie & Diddy?!! I though Caresha and Diddy were a thing?" a shocked fans reacted on Twitter. Another user enthused, "Diddy and Joie?! What a f**king plot twist!"

Some others imagined Yung Miami's reaction to the photos. "Yung Miami when she sees Diddy hooking up with Joie Chavis on his yacht," one wrote along with a clip of a person going on a rant. Another similarly noted, "Caresha when she see why diddy is trending … jt trying not to say I told u so."

Diddy and Yung Miami were rumored to be an item after she posted on her own Instagram account photos of her with the Bad Boy Records founder back in June. In the images, they were holding hands while posing on the staircase. The two dressed up to the nine for Quality Control CEO Pierre "P" Thomas's star-studded 40th birthday. They, however, never publicly confirmed their relationship.