Rascal Flatts Guitarist Jon Don Rooney Arrested for DUI After Crashing Into Tree

According to a spokesperson of the Williamson County Sheriff, the lead guitarist of the country band is sent behind bars following the incident and later released after posting a $2,500 bond.

Sep 11, 2021

AceShowbiz - Jon Don Rooney had a run-in with the law. After crashing his vehicle into a tree line, the lead guitarist of Rascal Flatts was arrested near Nashville, Tennessee for driving under influence on Thursday, September 9.

A spokesperson of Williamson County Sheriff's department Sharon Puckett informed Fox News that the 45-year-old musician was booked into the Williamson County Jail at 7:20 A.M. after a deputy responded to a motor vehicle crash around 4 A.M. local time near Fieldstone Park.

Joe was reportedly left uninjured in the incident. The country star, who founded Rascal Flatts in 1999 along with Gary LeVox and Jay DeMarcus, was later released on Friday, September 10 after posting a $2,500 bond.

Jon serves as a guitarist for the best-selling country music trio. In January 2020, the band announced plans for a farewell tour after 21 years together which they later canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Throughout their two-decade run, the trio has scored 31 top 10 hits on Billboard's country airplay chart, including 14 No. 1 singles. With a signature sound blending country tradition with a pop spirit and arena rock, the group has sold an estimated 23 million albums.

"When we started out 20 years ago, we could not imagine all of the people, places and gifts we would encounter," the singer of the band Gary said in a January 2020 news release. "The greatest feeling ever, is being told that our music has been the soundtrack to their lives."

Jon married former Miss USA 2001 runner-up and Playboy's 2005 Playmate of the Year, Tiffany Fallon, in 2006. He first met Tiffany while shooting Toby Keith's "Who's Your Daddy" music video.

"Jay called me one night in April 2003 and said [Jay's now-wife] Allison and Tiffany were in town," Jon explained in an interview with OK Magazine. "I was like, 'Yeah! I'd love to meet her!' " In response, Tiffany said, "We've been attached at the hip ever since. He's my best friend, my confidant, my supporter and my sounding board."

The married couple shares three children together, a son named Jagger Donovan as well as two daughters Raquel Blue and Devon Olivia.