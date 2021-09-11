 
 

Rihanna Channels Medusa, Goes Naked for New Editorial

Dazed
The 'Umbrella' hitmaker also sparks chatter among fans over her looks for Dazed magazine's 30th anniversary issue as she dresses as a giant joint in one of the pictures.

  • Sep 11, 2021

AceShowbiz - Rihanna is tapped to grace the cover for Dazed magazine's 30th anniversary issue. The Fenty cosmetics CEO quickly sparked chatter over her looks in new editorial as she went naked in one picture and dressed up as a giant joint in another.

The "Love on the Brain" singer flaunted her insane bod while going completely naked in one of the photos for the magz. Channeling Medusa, the musician lied down on the floor against the black background. She only had floor-length dreads covering her nipples and her private parts.

Rih also donned a a custom "joint dress" by Jawara Alleyne x Raw Materials. Fans specifically loved the look with one of them writing on Twitter, "Rihanna as a joint has me crying." Another user commented, "Rihanna dressed as a high fashion joint for Dazed, here to save us all from the impending news cycle."

Meanwhile, someone thought that joint rihanna should've been the cover. Another person joked, "Rihanna doesn't just show up to the joint…Rihanna IS the joint."

As for the cover, the Barbadian star donned a custom white Burberry bikini, trench coat and thigh-high boots. Completing her look, she had a cane and stood under umbrellas as she was joined by two models.

In another cover, Rih opted for a skintight, scaly gold catsuit from Burberry that also featured sky-high heels. The "Love the Way You Lie" hitmaker paired the look with a short, shaggy pixie cut. The singer showed off a sculptural wig topped off with a green Louis Vuitton cap for the third cover.

The new editorials arrive ahead of her Savage X Fenty fashion show. In the third Savage X Fenty fashion show, RiRi will be flaunting her new collections that "features strong lines that trace contours of the body and unconventional silhouettes that push the boundaries of individuality to bring out the baddie in everyBODY." The show will stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video on Friday, September 24.

