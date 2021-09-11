Kelsey Grammer Likens 'Frasier' Co-Creator's Death on 9/11 to Gut Shot Ahead of 20th Anniversary

WENN/Judy Eddy Celebrity

Paying an emotional tribute to David Angell, the TV show's star remembers fearing the worst for the producer upon learning that planes had slammed into New York's World Trade Center.

Sep 11, 2021

AceShowbiz - "Frasier" star Kelsey Grammer has paid an emotional tribute to the beloved TV comedy's co-creator, David Angell, who was killed during the 9/11 terrorist attacks 20 years ago.

Producer Angell and his wife Lynn were on the American Airlines Flight 11 from Boston to Los Angeles, which slammed into New York's World Trade Center on September 11, 2001.

The couple was heading home for that month's Emmy Awards, at which "Frasier" was nominated for Outstanding Comedy Series. Angell had already scooped four Emmys for the series.

Now, ahead of this year's TV awards on September 19, "Frasier" star Kelsey tells Deadline he will never forget his close pal, who he first met when they worked together on another beloved American series, "Cheers".

"It is a day of loss that I always remember," he shares. "I was awakened by a friend of mine, who lives in New York. He said, 'They got us, they got us, they've taken out the World Trade towers.' I turned on the TV and saw what was going on."

"I remember I'd invited David and his wife to come to a party that weekend; I spoke to him on Saturday. He said, 'Oh, we were going to come home but we decided we'd stay an extra couple of days. We're going to come back on Tuesday.' "

When he heard the news about the terrorist attacks, Kelsey immediately feared the worst. "I seem to remember saying to myself, 'Oh Lord, I hope that isn't the flight he was going to take home,' and then of course I found out that it was," he adds.

Recalling the memorial service organized for the cast and crew members' beloved boss, the actor adds, "There was a gathering that was put together by the other producers, where people got up and spoke about him. He was a terrific writer. He was also a really nice guy. It was great to know him, and so losing him was something everybody felt like a gut shot."

"Frasier", meanwhile, remains king of the Emmys - the show has scooped more wins - 37 - than any other comedy series.

A rebooted version of the show, starring Grammer, is due to premiere on streaming service Paramount+ next year (2022).