Zendaya Gets Real Why She Will Miss Out on 2021 MET Gala

WENN/Avalon Celebrity

In a joint interview with 'fashion icon' and 'Dune' co-star Timothee Chalamet, the 'Euphoria' actress confirms that she will be a no-show at fashion's big night.

Sep 11, 2021

AceShowbiz - Zendaya Coleman has been forced to sit out the 2021 Met Gala because she can't get the time off to attend fashion's big night.

The young style icon will be a no-show at the big bash next week (September 13), because she's too busy filming the new season of "Euphoria".

"My fans are going to be very upset with me," she said as she announced the news in a new Extra interview. "I will unfortunately not be able to attend because I'll be working for 'Euphoria'."

Sitting alongside "fashion icon" and "Dune" co-star Timothee Chalamet, Zendaya told the news show she would love to go to the ball just to hang out with the actor, who is one of the event's co-chairs, alongside Billie Eilish, but she has used up all her time off promoting their new movie at the Venice Film Festival in Italy.

"I got my time off to come here and do this Venice experience, which has been really, really special," she added.

Chalamet added, "I'm really looking forward to the Met and I want to soak it all in. I know I have some responsibilities for the evening too, but I really just want to see everyone."

Joining Chalamet and Eilish as the charity fundraiser's co-chairs are tennis ace Naomi Osaka and poet Amanda Gorman. Tom Ford, Adam Mosseri and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, in the meantime, will serve as honorary chairs.

A strict COVID-19 safety precautions will be enforced on the September gala. "Currently, all attendees at The Met Gala on September 13 must provide proof of full vaccination and will also be expected to wear masks indoors except when eating or drinking," a spokesperson told PEOPLE in August. "We will update these guidelines as needed."