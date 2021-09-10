 
 

Howard Stern Blasts Conservative Radio Hosts Who Push Back Against COVID Vaccines

Howard Stern Blasts Conservative Radio Hosts Who Push Back Against COVID Vaccines
WENN/Instar
Celebrity

During 'The Howard Stern Show' on SiriusXM, the radio personality slams anti-vaxxers as saying, 'F**k their freedom. I want my freedom to live. I want to get out of the house.'

  • Sep 10, 2021

AceShowbiz - Howard Stern has heavily criticized people who refused to get vaccinated. During an episode of his "The Howard Stern Show" on SiriusXM, the radio personality mocked conservative radio hosts who used their massive platforms to push back against the COVID vaccines.

"It's really funny when these radio, the radio guys are the best, they're like four of them died, four of them were like ranting on the air. They will not get vaccinated," the 67-year-old said amid laughter, per The Hollywood Reporter. "They were on fire, these guys. It was like day after day, they were all dying and then their dying words are, 'I wish I had been more into the vaccine. I wish I had taken it.' "

Elsewhere in his rant, Howard also talked about anti-vaxxers who said that the decision not to take their shot was their personal freedom. He said, "F**k them. F**k their freedom." He further stressed, "I want my freedom to live. I want to get out of the house. I want to go next door and play chess. I want to go take some pictures."

  See also...

Howard then dubbed anti-vaxxers' opinion "bulls**t." He went on to elaborate, "As I remember, when I went to school, you had to get a measles vaccine. You had to get a mumps vaccine. You had to get. It was a ton of them."

"The other thing I hate is that all these people with COVID who won't get vaccinated are in the hospitals clogging it up," the radio host, who called vaccine opponents "imbeciles," exclaimed. "So like, if you have a heart attack or any kind of problem, you can't even get into the E.R. And I'm really of mind to say, 'Look, if you didn't get vaccinated [and] you got COVID, you don't get into a hospital.' "

"Go f**k yourself. You had the cure and you wouldn't take it," Howard added. The "Howard Stern Comes Again" author then concluded that "COVID-19 vaccines should be mandatory for all."

You can share this post!

Ice Cube Recalls Almost Killing a Man for Swindling $20 From His Mother

Kendrick Lamar Leaves Fans Baffled With His Verse on Baby Keem's 'Range Brothers'
Related Posts
Howard Stern Supports #FreeBritney Movement After Years of Trashing Britney Spears

Howard Stern Supports #FreeBritney Movement After Years of Trashing Britney Spears

Howard Stern Dubs Taylor Swift Good Celebrity Example for Voicing Her Political Beliefs

Howard Stern Dubs Taylor Swift Good Celebrity Example for Voicing Her Political Beliefs

Howard Stern Offers Ellen DeGeneres Strong Advice Amid Show's Backlash

Howard Stern Offers Ellen DeGeneres Strong Advice Amid Show's Backlash

Howard Stern Responds to Backlash Over 1993 Blackface Skit: I Was the Craziest

Howard Stern Responds to Backlash Over 1993 Blackface Skit: I Was the Craziest

Most Read
'Harry Potter' Star Miriam Margolyes Opens Up on Horrible Treatment by Monty Python Stars
Celebrity

'Harry Potter' Star Miriam Margolyes Opens Up on Horrible Treatment by Monty Python Stars

Yung Miami Trolled After Diddy Is Caught Kissing Joie Chavis

Yung Miami Trolled After Diddy Is Caught Kissing Joie Chavis

Lil Mama Refuses Fake Tributes When She Dies Following Michael K. Williams' Passing

Lil Mama Refuses Fake Tributes When She Dies Following Michael K. Williams' Passing

Fans Suspect Quando Rondo Is Gay After He Posts Eyebrow-Raising Video

Fans Suspect Quando Rondo Is Gay After He Posts Eyebrow-Raising Video

Michael K. Williams Told Fans Not to Pity or Cry for Him Before His Death

Michael K. Williams Told Fans Not to Pity or Cry for Him Before His Death

Tiffany Haddish Wants Common to Buy Her House Instead of Engagement Ring

Tiffany Haddish Wants Common to Buy Her House Instead of Engagement Ring

Beyonce and Jay-Z's Awkward Body Language in New Pics Prompts Wild Speculations

Beyonce and Jay-Z's Awkward Body Language in New Pics Prompts Wild Speculations

Model Jasmine Tookes Stunning in Photo From Wedding to Fiance Juan David Borrero

Model Jasmine Tookes Stunning in Photo From Wedding to Fiance Juan David Borrero

Selena Gomez Slays in Black Mini Dress When Stepping Out for 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert'

Selena Gomez Slays in Black Mini Dress When Stepping Out for 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert'

Summer Walker Laughs at London On Da Track After His Other Baby Mama Calls Him 'Deadbeat' Parent

Summer Walker Laughs at London On Da Track After His Other Baby Mama Calls Him 'Deadbeat' Parent

Former NBA Star Cedric Ceballos Asks for Prayers From ICU as He Fights COVID-19

Former NBA Star Cedric Ceballos Asks for Prayers From ICU as He Fights COVID-19

Erika Jayne Dubbed 'Shameless' for Wearing Louboutin Shoes in Thirst Trap Amid Legal Woes

Erika Jayne Dubbed 'Shameless' for Wearing Louboutin Shoes in Thirst Trap Amid Legal Woes

Nicki Minaj's Son Papa Bear Trending on Twitter for 'Wreaking Havoc' on Her IG Live

Nicki Minaj's Son Papa Bear Trending on Twitter for 'Wreaking Havoc' on Her IG Live