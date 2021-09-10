Ice Cube Recalls Almost Killing a Man for Swindling $20 From His Mother

WENN/Avalon Celebrity

When opening up about his rash decision that nearly changed his life, the 'It Was a Good Day' spitter says that he's 'glad' his drug-addict schoolmate 'wasn't home' the time he planned to 'kill him.'

AceShowbiz - Rapper Ice Cube has recalled a moment when he was young and reckless. In a new interview, the "It Was a Good Day" rapper revealed that he almost killed a man for swindling $20 from his mother Doris Benjamin.

In the Wednesday, September 8 episode of "In Depth with Graham Bensinger", the 52-year-old musician/actor talked about a rash decision that nearly changed his life. "Somebody I knew and went to school with, who we knew was heavy on drugs, had went around to my house and gave my mother some cockamamie story," the "You Can Do It" hitmaker told host Graham. "So she gave him $20."

"I was so mad. [He] violated me and my family," Cube, whose real name is O'Shea Jackson Sr., reflected. The rapper, who also starred in "Are We There Yet?" further explained, "So, me and my friends were going around the corner to kill him. And he wasn't home. So, thank God."

Cube reasoned, "Because we were young, we were mad, we had a weapon and it was going to happen." The "Check Yo Self" spitter went on noting that his past action "would've been stupid." He added, "I wouldn't be sitting here if it did happen. Like I said, I'm glad he wasn't there, because nobody should die over $20."

Elsewhere in the interview, Cube was asked about his sister's murder that took place when he was just 12 years old. The artist, who plays Ron Strickland in "Fist Fight", responded, "It made me realize how cruel the world could be." He then said that the tragic incident changed his outlook on the world.

"It made me realize something as precious as your life can be taken away by somebody you know. It made me realize life is not a joke," Cube stressed. "It's precious and it just made me a more serious person. It robs your literal childhood. It took away a little bit of what it is to be a kid."