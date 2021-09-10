 
 

Ice Cube Recalls Almost Killing a Man for Swindling $20 From His Mother

Ice Cube Recalls Almost Killing a Man for Swindling $20 From His Mother
WENN/Avalon
Celebrity

When opening up about his rash decision that nearly changed his life, the 'It Was a Good Day' spitter says that he's 'glad' his drug-addict schoolmate 'wasn't home' the time he planned to 'kill him.'

  • Sep 10, 2021

AceShowbiz - Rapper Ice Cube has recalled a moment when he was young and reckless. In a new interview, the "It Was a Good Day" rapper revealed that he almost killed a man for swindling $20 from his mother Doris Benjamin.

In the Wednesday, September 8 episode of "In Depth with Graham Bensinger", the 52-year-old musician/actor talked about a rash decision that nearly changed his life. "Somebody I knew and went to school with, who we knew was heavy on drugs, had went around to my house and gave my mother some cockamamie story," the "You Can Do It" hitmaker told host Graham. "So she gave him $20."

"I was so mad. [He] violated me and my family," Cube, whose real name is O'Shea Jackson Sr., reflected. The rapper, who also starred in "Are We There Yet?" further explained, "So, me and my friends were going around the corner to kill him. And he wasn't home. So, thank God."

  See also...

Cube reasoned, "Because we were young, we were mad, we had a weapon and it was going to happen." The "Check Yo Self" spitter went on noting that his past action "would've been stupid." He added, "I wouldn't be sitting here if it did happen. Like I said, I'm glad he wasn't there, because nobody should die over $20."

Elsewhere in the interview, Cube was asked about his sister's murder that took place when he was just 12 years old. The artist, who plays Ron Strickland in "Fist Fight", responded, "It made me realize how cruel the world could be." He then said that the tragic incident changed his outlook on the world.

"It made me realize something as precious as your life can be taken away by somebody you know. It made me realize life is not a joke," Cube stressed. "It's precious and it just made me a more serious person. It robs your literal childhood. It took away a little bit of what it is to be a kid."

You can share this post!

Nicki Minaj Cancels Her MTV Video Music Awards Performance

Kendrick Lamar Leaves Fans Baffled With His Verse on Baby Keem's 'Range Brothers'
Related Posts
Ice Cube Sued by Longtime Collaborator for Alleged Unpaid Royalties

Ice Cube Sued by Longtime Collaborator for Alleged Unpaid Royalties

Ice Cube, Chuck D and Ice-T Mourn the Loss of Rapper Shock G

Ice Cube, Chuck D and Ice-T Mourn the Loss of Rapper Shock G

Eazy-E's Daughter Accuses Ice Cube of 'Ducking and Dodging' Her Over New Documentary

Eazy-E's Daughter Accuses Ice Cube of 'Ducking and Dodging' Her Over New Documentary

Ice Cube Files Lawsuit Against Robinhood for Using His Pic and Lyrics Without Permission

Ice Cube Files Lawsuit Against Robinhood for Using His Pic and Lyrics Without Permission

Most Read
'Harry Potter' Star Miriam Margolyes Opens Up on Horrible Treatment by Monty Python Stars
Celebrity

'Harry Potter' Star Miriam Margolyes Opens Up on Horrible Treatment by Monty Python Stars

Yung Miami Trolled After Diddy Is Caught Kissing Joie Chavis

Yung Miami Trolled After Diddy Is Caught Kissing Joie Chavis

Fans Suspect Quando Rondo Is Gay After He Posts Eyebrow-Raising Video

Fans Suspect Quando Rondo Is Gay After He Posts Eyebrow-Raising Video

Lil Mama Refuses Fake Tributes When She Dies Following Michael K. Williams' Passing

Lil Mama Refuses Fake Tributes When She Dies Following Michael K. Williams' Passing

Michael K. Williams Told Fans Not to Pity or Cry for Him Before His Death

Michael K. Williams Told Fans Not to Pity or Cry for Him Before His Death

Tiffany Haddish Wants Common to Buy Her House Instead of Engagement Ring

Tiffany Haddish Wants Common to Buy Her House Instead of Engagement Ring

Led Zeppelin Almost Went to Hiatus Before John Bonham's Death, Biographer Says

Led Zeppelin Almost Went to Hiatus Before John Bonham's Death, Biographer Says

Model Jasmine Tookes Stunning in Photo From Wedding to Fiance Juan David Borrero

Model Jasmine Tookes Stunning in Photo From Wedding to Fiance Juan David Borrero

Kim Kardashian Called Out by Tyson Beckford for Her Past 'Dumba**' Remark About His Sexuality

Kim Kardashian Called Out by Tyson Beckford for Her Past 'Dumba**' Remark About His Sexuality

Beyonce and Jay-Z's Awkward Body Language in New Pics Prompts Wild Speculations

Beyonce and Jay-Z's Awkward Body Language in New Pics Prompts Wild Speculations

Selena Gomez Slays in Black Mini Dress When Stepping Out for 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert'

Selena Gomez Slays in Black Mini Dress When Stepping Out for 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert'

Summer Walker Laughs at London On Da Track After His Other Baby Mama Calls Him 'Deadbeat' Parent

Summer Walker Laughs at London On Da Track After His Other Baby Mama Calls Him 'Deadbeat' Parent

Former NBA Star Cedric Ceballos Asks for Prayers From ICU as He Fights COVID-19

Former NBA Star Cedric Ceballos Asks for Prayers From ICU as He Fights COVID-19