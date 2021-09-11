Jordyn Woods' BF Karl-Anthony Towns Defends After She's Accused of Faking

Instagram Celebrity

The former star of 'Life of Kylie' was previously trolled after she shared with her 12M followers a before-and-after picture of herself on Instagram while promoting her new fitness app FRSTPLACE.

AceShowbiz - Amid backlash, Karl-Anthony Towns has made sure everyone knows that he always on Jordyn Woods' side. The Minnesota Timberwolves player took to his Twitter account to blasted trolls for criticizing his girlfriend's body transformation and accused her on getting surgery.

"Are we saying that women can't work hard and transform their bodies??" KAT wrote on the blue bird app. Shutting down people's speculations that Jordyn earned her current body shape through surgery, he added, "I've SEEN the hard work and I've seen the results and trust me, this is all natural."

The athlete went on to note, "Since she was 10 years old, people been calling this woman vile things because of her weight and instead of letting the Internet run her life, she went out the put the damn work in and changed her whole life. FITNESS SAVED HER LIFE!" Promoting Jordyn's new fitness app, KAT said, "If you are a woman or man and don't like where your body is at or just want to find new workouts to help you reach that next level, then download the FRSTPLACE app and do the same workouts and excersises that saved HER life."

To haters, KAT wrote, "And to the people who have these Twitter fingers that make other people feel bad so they can feel better about themselves, I'm gonna respond to ya hate with love because THAT'S WHAT JORDYN WANTS TO PROMOTE……LOVE. So to those people, I pray and hope you find the attention but more importantly, the love you are so badly craving."

The Dominican-American professional basketball player also gave his girlfriend a shout-out, saying, "And to you the one and only @jordynwoods , I love you babe. Every day you make me so proud to call you my Girl, my Queen, my Rock, my everything. That comparison picture, as I told you before you posted it, is gonna help a lot of people, especially young girls who feel they can never reach the body that you've acquired NATURALLY. These people feel no one understands what they go through… but you get it."

"It's sad we live in a world where if you spread positivity and love, you’re met with twice the hate and looked at as weak and 'uncool'. You've stayed true to YOU. Through everything, you stayed loving, caring, and devoted to helping people," he stressed.

Jordyn was trolled after she shared with her 12M Instagram followers a before-and-after picture of herself on Tuesday while promoting her fitness app FRSTPLACE. "I look back and have to realize I came a long way and it didn't happen overnight! I can't even believe I'm posting this but this is really me and this is my journey," the "Life of Kylie" alum captioned the snap. "Hopefully this can inspire some of you! It all started with a lot of mental and emotional work and the physical came with it. We all start somewhere."

"Not Jordyn Woods spreading false hope for weight loss on IG. It's incredibly irresponsible and irritating that these celebrities are crediting fitness when 98% of them have had work done," a hater wrote at the time. "Jordyn woods got a bbl and is telling y’all she worked out pls help me," another user added.