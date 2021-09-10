 
 

'A Dog's Journey' Star Kathryn Prescott in ICU After Being Hit by Cement Truck

The actress' England-based twin sister hopes that by sharing this story, someone will tell her 'ANY way I can appeal the US Embassy's decision to reject my application for exemption from the travel ban.'

  • Sep 10, 2021

AceShowbiz - Kathryn Prescott has been hospitalized in ICU as she suffers multiple injuries after she was struck by a truck in New York City. The "A Dog's Journey" star's twin sister Megan Prescott broke the news in an Instagram post on Thursday, September 9.

"I received the most terrifying phone call I've ever received in my life on Tuesday evening," Megan recalled. "My twin sister Kathryn was hit by a cement truck while crossing a road in New York on the 7th September."

Megan shared that the actress underwent complex surgery and that her injuries include "broken pelvis in two places, both of her legs, her foot and her left hand." She continued, "She is incredibly lucky to be alive. She narrowly avoided paralysis. The doctors are hopeful that she will make a full recovery but this will only be possible with the correct care right now."

As Kathryn is currently alone in New York with no family members, Megan, who is based in the United Kingdom, shared she needs to "be there to help her with literally everything as she will be able to do incredibly little by herself." Megan continued, "She will be in rehab for a very long time and will need 24/hr care even after she leaves the hospital."

"I applied to the US Embassy for exemption from the current restrictions banning any non-US citizens into the US and was denied earlier today and I am devastated," she went on to explain. "I am double vaccinated, I had a PCR test yesterday and can fly at the drop of a hat. I have documents from the hospital confirming the extent of Kathryn's injuries and am willing to do anything to get to her as soon as humanly possible."

Megan hoped that by sharing this story, someone will tell her "ANY way I can appeal the US Embassy's decision to reject my application for exemption from the travel ban." She added, "I know there is so much going on in the world right now but I am heartbroken that I can't be with my twin sister in this horrible time in her life when she desperately me - I don't want her to go through this alone."

