Gabrielle Union Opens Up About Going to Therapy After Being Raped at 19

During a new interview, the 'We're Going to Need More Wine' author also tackles racism as she gets candid about talking to their kids about the harsh realities of racism and prejudice.

Sep 10, 2021

AceShowbiz - Gabrielle Union got candid about her most vulnerable moments in her life. In an interview for the cover story of Health's October issue, the "L.A.'s Finest" alum talked about seeking professional help after being raped at 19 years old.

Gabrielle revealed that she first went to therapy in 1992. "I think for everyone, it was about wanting me to be OK as fast as possible. Then, when I went to UCLA, I sought the help of the UCLA Rape Crisis Center," she explained. "That was my lifeline--you're with people who can relate to everything you're talking about."

The actress revealed her therapist at home was the one to encourage her to seek out resources at college. "[On the large UCLA campus], there are tens of thousands of people--it's just full of triggers," she noted. "So her even telling me how to map out the route that I would walk was helpful."

During the interview, the "We're Going to Need More Wine" author also tackled racism. Of talking with their kids about the harsh realities of racism and prejudice, the wife of Dwyane Wade, said, "With the older kids, we talk about how the world is -- I'm not going to say changing, but at least acknowledging certain truths that we've known for the last 400 years."

"People might say different things, but the proof is always in the pudding. You have to watch their actions. If someone says, 'We value diversity,' go to their homepage and click on the picture of their board. That will tell you about their commitment to diversity," Gabrielle added. The star is raising five children, Kaavia (2) Zaire (19), Zaya (13), Xavier ( 7) and Dahveon (19), Dwyane's nephew, alongside the former athlete.

She concluded, "All we can say is, 'We're not going to leave you on the road by yourself. We'll be here. But this is what it is. And it's OK to still be shocked and hurt and surprised when people that you thought you could count on to be better aren't--whether that's teachers, administrators, friends, parents, family members, strangers on the street.' "