Jhonni Blaze Reportedly 'Fine' After Missing for 'Several Days' Following Alarming Post

The 'Love and Hip Hop' star is reported to take 'a mental break from everything' after sharing that she suffers from so 'much pain' in a suicidal social media post.

Sep 10, 2021

AceShowbiz - Jhonni Blaze is reportedly safe after being reported missing for "several days" by her friend and manager Mega Meezy following her alarming suicidal post. Currently, the season 5 star of "Love & Hip Hop" is said to be "fine."

As reported by The Neighborhood Talk on Thursday, September 9, the 31-year-old reality star "is fine and is taking a mental break from everything at the moment." A few hours earlier, the artist's manager Mega posted an announcement via Instagram, confirming that the RnB singer was missing and noting that she hadn't been in contact with friends or family for several days.

"Praying for @jhonniblazeduh. She has been missing for a few days," Mega wrote over a photo of Jhonni. Mega then continued to seek help from social media users, "If anyone knows anything please speak up!"

Mega's post came around four days after Jhonni shared a troubling Instagram post. "S**t don't make Sense how much pain I can consume. S**t be on the edge for me and tonight I'm done y'all won," she penned on a black background, adding a mending heart emoji.

In the caption, she wrote an even more alarming suicidal note. "I won't leave no memories cus y'all didn't care to leave genuine ones with me. I'm tired see how [it] feels when im gone," she penned. "They laughed at my hurt [email protected] my feelings and played ! people think having mental issues is to be laughed at and to down you let's see you laugh when I'm dead."

In the comment section of her post, many fellow RnB artists sent their love for Jhonni. Shane Foster shared, "Been reaching out hope all is well. [You're] a Boss ignore the negativity." Richie Re went on to add, "Hope all is well! Been texting and calling you [love] stay strong."

Joseline Hernandez commented, "I hope you're fighting thru this negative moment! We love you beautiful." In the meantime, Lee Adrian chimed in, "You've got so many of the right people that love you , you know I'm right here with you. Love you [love]," while Sabrina Peterson wrote, "Truly concerned."