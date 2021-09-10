 
 

James Corden Granted Restraining Order After Woman Keeps Showing Up at His House

James Corden Granted Restraining Order After Woman Keeps Showing Up at His House
WENN
Celebrity

The host of CBS' late-night show has been granted a protective order against a female fan who comes to his house and workplace uninvited and insists she wants to marry him.

  • Sep 10, 2021

AceShowbiz - Funnyman James Corden isn't laughing about a woman who keeps showing up uninvited at his home - he has been granted a temporary restraining order against her.

The U.S. late night TV host and actor claims one 30-year-old fan is getting too close, and wants to marry James - even though he is happily wed to his wife Julia Carey.

The "Late Late Show" host's lawyers filed for the order to protect James and his family from the woman he claims has been harassing them for months.

According to new legal documents, obtained by TMZ, James claims the woman camped outside his home in her car for six days straight over the summer (21) and only left when he called the police.

  See also...

Corden also alleges she showed up at "The Late Late Show" set and told studio officials she was there to marry him. James insists he has no idea who the woman is and he fears she poses a threat to his wife and kids.

The unnamed alleged stalker has been ordered to stop all attempts to contact Corden and stay 100 yards away from him, his wife and their kids at all times.

James Corden moved from U.K. to the States in 2015 as he's tapped to take over CBS' late-night show from Craig Ferguson.

Rumor has it, he has doubled his wealth by amassing a $69 million fortune since landing the TV gig which has been extended until August 2023.

You can share this post!

Machine Gun Kelly Sued by Parking Attendant Following Battery Accusations

Stevie Nicks Slams Lindsey Buckingham as She Denies Getting Him Fired From Fleetwood Mac
Related Posts
James Corden 'Spill Your Guts' Petition Organizer Receives Death Threats Amid Growing Backlash

James Corden 'Spill Your Guts' Petition Organizer Receives Death Threats Amid Growing Backlash

James Corden Doesn't Trust Personal Trainers to Help Him Lose Weight

James Corden Doesn't Trust Personal Trainers to Help Him Lose Weight

James Corden Blasts Soccer Club Owners as Greedy Over Plan for European Super League

James Corden Blasts Soccer Club Owners as Greedy Over Plan for European Super League

James Corden Manages to Double His Wealth Since Taking Huge Gamble With Hollywood Move

James Corden Manages to Double His Wealth Since Taking Huge Gamble With Hollywood Move

Most Read
50 Cent Slammed for Insensitive Posts After Michael K. Williams' Death
Celebrity

50 Cent Slammed for Insensitive Posts After Michael K. Williams' Death

Michael K. Williams Dead of Possible Overdose, Drug Paraphernalia Found Nearby

Michael K. Williams Dead of Possible Overdose, Drug Paraphernalia Found Nearby

Kodak Black Reportedly Expecting Baby Girl With Girlfriend Maranda Johnson

Kodak Black Reportedly Expecting Baby Girl With Girlfriend Maranda Johnson

Wiz Khalifa Serenades Keyshia Cole With a Little Song at Las Vegas Club

Wiz Khalifa Serenades Keyshia Cole With a Little Song at Las Vegas Club

'Harry Potter' Star Miriam Margolyes Opens Up on Horrible Treatment by Monty Python Stars

'Harry Potter' Star Miriam Margolyes Opens Up on Horrible Treatment by Monty Python Stars

Yung Miami Trolled After Diddy Is Caught Kissing Joie Chavis

Yung Miami Trolled After Diddy Is Caught Kissing Joie Chavis

Fans Suspect Quando Rondo Is Gay After He Posts Eyebrow-Raising Video

Fans Suspect Quando Rondo Is Gay After He Posts Eyebrow-Raising Video

LeBron James Flashes His Bulge in Compression Pants During Workout Session

LeBron James Flashes His Bulge in Compression Pants During Workout Session

Lil Mama Refuses Fake Tributes When She Dies Following Michael K. Williams' Passing

Lil Mama Refuses Fake Tributes When She Dies Following Michael K. Williams' Passing

Michael K. Williams Told Fans Not to Pity or Cry for Him Before His Death

Michael K. Williams Told Fans Not to Pity or Cry for Him Before His Death

Kirk Franklin's Son Kerrion Accuses His Mom of Abuse and Assault During Livestream

Kirk Franklin's Son Kerrion Accuses His Mom of Abuse and Assault During Livestream

Led Zeppelin Almost Went to Hiatus Before John Bonham's Death, Biographer Says

Led Zeppelin Almost Went to Hiatus Before John Bonham's Death, Biographer Says

Kim Kardashian Called Out by Tyson Beckford for Her Past 'Dumba**' Remark About His Sexuality

Kim Kardashian Called Out by Tyson Beckford for Her Past 'Dumba**' Remark About His Sexuality