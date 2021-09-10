James Corden Granted Restraining Order After Woman Keeps Showing Up at His House

WENN Celebrity

The host of CBS' late-night show has been granted a protective order against a female fan who comes to his house and workplace uninvited and insists she wants to marry him.

AceShowbiz - Funnyman James Corden isn't laughing about a woman who keeps showing up uninvited at his home - he has been granted a temporary restraining order against her.

The U.S. late night TV host and actor claims one 30-year-old fan is getting too close, and wants to marry James - even though he is happily wed to his wife Julia Carey.

The "Late Late Show" host's lawyers filed for the order to protect James and his family from the woman he claims has been harassing them for months.

According to new legal documents, obtained by TMZ, James claims the woman camped outside his home in her car for six days straight over the summer (21) and only left when he called the police.

Corden also alleges she showed up at "The Late Late Show" set and told studio officials she was there to marry him. James insists he has no idea who the woman is and he fears she poses a threat to his wife and kids.

The unnamed alleged stalker has been ordered to stop all attempts to contact Corden and stay 100 yards away from him, his wife and their kids at all times.

James Corden moved from U.K. to the States in 2015 as he's tapped to take over CBS' late-night show from Craig Ferguson.

Rumor has it, he has doubled his wealth by amassing a $69 million fortune since landing the TV gig which has been extended until August 2023.