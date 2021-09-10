 
 

Lorde Scraps MTV VMAs Gig as She's Forced to Tone Down Big Dance Number Due to Covid Concerns

WENN
Music

The 'Royals' singer decides to cancel her performance at the MTV Video Music Awards as she realizes she won't be able to do 'many-bodied intimate dance performance.'

  • Sep 10, 2021

AceShowbiz - Lorde pulled out of a performance at the MTV Video Music Awards after realising her big dance number was too much of a test of COVID rules.

She officially withdrew from Sunday's (12Sep21) event "due to a change in production elements," and now she's explaining her decision, assuring fans there's nothing wrong with her and she simply didn't feel safe hitting the stage with a group of dancers.

In a letter sent to fans on Thursday (09Sep21), Lorde wrote, "I saw some people were very concerned about me pulling out of the VMAs, you're so sweet, I'm totally fine! It's just that we were planning this insanely amazing, many-bodied intimate dance performance, not fully understanding the (very necessary!) safety protocols that are in place, and the masking and distancing just meant it wasn't gonna be what I dreamed, and you know I can't make something less than outstanding for you guys."

  See also...

"I hope you understand. There will be many more TV performances, don't you worry."

It's not the first time the "Royals" singer has shaken up the VMAs - in 2017 she performed an interpretive dance to her song "Homemade Dynamite" instead of singing it after falling sick the day before the big show.

Before taking to the stage, she tweeted, "I have the flu so bad I needed an IV."

Sunday's VMAs at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York will feature performances from Olivia Rodrigo, Lil Nas X, and Justin Bieber, among others.

