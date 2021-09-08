 
 

Cindy Crawford Shows Off Her Ageless Beauty When Recreating Her 1992 Pepsi Commercial

The supermodel reveals that she recreates the iconic ad to raise funds for the American Family Children's Hospital in Madison, where her late brother was treated for leukemia.

  • Sep 8, 2021

AceShowbiz - Cindy Crawford has stunned fans with her vibrant and timeless look. When recreating her iconic Pepsi commercial from 1992, the 55-year-old supermodel showed off her youthful physique and ageless beauty.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, September 7, the mother of Kaia Gerber posted a picture of her rocking a white tank top, blue denim Daisy Duke shorts and big hoop earrings. In the picture, she was seen taking a sip of a can of soda while stopping at a gas station.

In the caption of the picture, Cindy wrote, "It's always a pleasure and a thrill to work with my friend @davidyarrow... and even more so when it's for a good cause." She added, "We returned back to the original Halfway House from the famous @pepsi commercial I did in 1992 to recreate the moment (with a David Yarrow twist) in hopes of raising funds for the American Family Children's Hospital in Madison Wisconsin where my brother was treated for leukemia."

  See also...

"So far, with the help of David's gallery network across the globe supporting the art and its sales -- we've already raised 1 million dollars for the cause. I also have to thank my dear friend, hairstylist @peter.savic who did the iconic hair for the original commercial," Cindy went on explaining. "So i was thrilled he was able to be here for this version as well! Thanks also to @samvissermakeup for makeup and @allowitzstyles for styling. I think we nailed it! Such a fun day -- I can't wait to show you more. More on stories xo."

Cindy's post has since been flooded with complimentary comments from her fans. One in particular raved, "Cindy!!!! You don't age! And wonderful you did this for such a worthy cause." Another echoed the sentiment, "Wait! Is this photo from 1992 or the recent photo show? My gawd! You just don't age! Beautiful!"

Cindy's famous pals also showered her with praises. Reese Witherspoon commented, "Truly gorgeous ! And for a great cause," with Helena Christensen writing, "cool in every way." Mario Lopez, meanwhile, chimed in by simply stating, "Awesome :)."

