Shirtless Vin Diesel Flaunts Shocking Dad Bod on Italian Vacation

The 'Fast and Furious' actor shows a stark contrast to his usually ripped physique as he reveals a round belly when photographed aboard a yacht with his girlfriend Paloma Jimenez, actress Zoe Saldana and her husband Marco Perego.

Sep 9, 2021

AceShowbiz - Vin Diesel has apparently relaxed his workout regime during his latest a break. Having been spotted on a vacation in Italy, the actor known for his portrayal of Dominic Toretto in the "Fast and Furious" film franchise revealed his shocking dad bod.

The images surfaced online via Daily Mail and were reportedly taken while he was aboard a yacht in Portofino on Saturday, September 4. Going shirtless, the 54-year-old proudly flaunted his round belly, which is a stark contrast to his usually ripped physique.

Rocking a pair of white swimming trunks, Vin seemed to be working on his tan while soaking up the sun. He was joined by his girlfriend Paloma Jimenez, who wore a stylish patterned cover-up. The model/actress was seen chatting with fellow actress Zoe Saldana, who also brought along her husband Marco Perego.

This isn't the first time Vin was seen having a dad bod. Back in October 2015, he showed his softer side while vacationing in Miami as he was photographed without his shirt on on a balcony.

He, however, quickly bounced back as he showed his trim tummy and abs in a picture taken a few days later. "It is amazing the response from the journalists who I have been talking to for the last two days in New York," he hit back at the body-shamers. "Today one wanted to see the dad bod. Haha. I am wondering if I should show the picture… Body shaming is always wrong! What do you think?"

"For those who wanted the show…For all the angels that love dad bod regardless," he captioned his snap showing him lifting up his T-shirt.

Vin has previously revealed that he relaxes his strict healthy eating and work out schedule in between roles because he's away from the camera.