 
 

Falynn Pina 'Pissed Off' as She Accuses Ex Simon Guobadia of Stalking and Sending Packages

Falynn Pina 'Pissed Off' as She Accuses Ex Simon Guobadia of Stalking and Sending Packages
Instagram
Celebrity

Confirming the former 'RHOA' star's claims, her current boyfriend Jaylan Banks says Simon somehow found out their new home address after they moved from Sandy Springs to Duluth.

  • Sep 8, 2021

AceShowbiz - Simon Guobadia may be still holding grudge against his ex-wife Falynn Pina despite both having moved on with new relationship. The former friend of Porsha Williams is now accusing her ex-husband of stalking and sending her packages.

Falynn, who was Porsha's co-star on "The Real Housewives of Atlanta", vented her frustration over her ex on Instagram Stories. "Alright…NOW I'm pissed tf off," she wrote on Tuesday, September 7. "Y'all wanted me to speak up?! I will NOT continue to be bullied for s**t I did not do!!!!"

Falynn, who is currently expecting her first child together with Jaylan Banks, denied that she cheated on Simon during their marriage. "Idk how many f**king times I have to say this s**t!!! I DID NOT CHEAT ON MY EX. We had a silent and mutual understanding that him and I, BOTH, were done with the marriage and we went out separate ways before we even went public in regards to our divorce," she stressed.

She then made the allegation against her ex-husband, "And if I had, why do you continue to stalk and post anything about anything I'm doing?!" She continued to shade him, "It's one thing to speak on your past in a way of maturity, growth, healing, etc…but NO, you're out here sending packages to our f**king house and posting subliminal captions quoting everything Jaylan and I say on our social media towards one another as if somebody did something to you."

  See also...

Believing that they're no different from each other when it comes to their new relationship, Falynn pointed out, "You're mad bc I got into a relationship with my best friend. Cool. You got engaged to my cast mate/ someone I had around us outside of filming. BOOM, B***h! Everyone f**king wins!!! We both ain't s**t. How's that for REALNESS?"

"I DO NOT GIVE AF ABOUT YOU and neither does Jaylan," she fumed. "I'm tired of talking about this irrelevant s**t. Please move one with your pursuit of happiness and leave me alone!!!!" She also pled with her ex, "Stop being a coward and trying to get Jaylan banned from every establishment you step foot in. The staff are laughing at you and telling us. It's not working in your favor. So stop."

Confirming Falynn's claims, Jaylan told The Shade Room that Simon somehow managed to find out the couple's new address after he and Falynn changed their numbers and moved from her previous Sandy Springs, GA townhome to Duluth. "God knows how this dude got the address to our new house. Simon sent packages to him & the expectant mother of his child’s home on August 24th while they were out of town," said the expectant father.

Jaylan added that Simon always tries to avoid being in the same place with him. He claimed when he walks into a venue, Simon leaves within 5-10 minutes. He also alleged that Simon alerts the owners to try and prevent Jaylan from entering the venue.

You can share this post!

'Power' Star Rotimi 'Excited' to Be Expecting First Child With Vanessa Mdee

Cindy Crawford Shows Off Her Ageless Beauty When Recreating Her 1992 Pepsi Commercial
Related Posts
Falynn Pina Dubbed 'Sugar Momma' After Buying BF Jaylan Banks Brand New Car

Falynn Pina Dubbed 'Sugar Momma' After Buying BF Jaylan Banks Brand New Car

Most Read
50 Cent Slammed for Insensitive Posts After Michael K. Williams' Death
Celebrity

50 Cent Slammed for Insensitive Posts After Michael K. Williams' Death

Comedian Fuquan Johnson Among 3 Dead While Kate Quigley Hospitalized in Apparent Overdose

Comedian Fuquan Johnson Among 3 Dead While Kate Quigley Hospitalized in Apparent Overdose

Kendall Jenner Looks in Shock as She and Devin Booker Get Caught Up in Fatal Car Crash

Kendall Jenner Looks in Shock as She and Devin Booker Get Caught Up in Fatal Car Crash

Erica Mena Declares She's Officially a 'Free Agent' as She Celebrates Divorce From Safaree Samuels

Erica Mena Declares She's Officially a 'Free Agent' as She Celebrates Divorce From Safaree Samuels

Michael K. Williams Dead of Possible Overdose, Drug Paraphernalia Found Nearby

Michael K. Williams Dead of Possible Overdose, Drug Paraphernalia Found Nearby

Kodak Black Reportedly Expecting Baby Girl With Girlfriend Maranda Johnson

Kodak Black Reportedly Expecting Baby Girl With Girlfriend Maranda Johnson

Iggy Azalea Admits to Feeling 'Offended' for Being Overlooked by Modelling Agencies

Iggy Azalea Admits to Feeling 'Offended' for Being Overlooked by Modelling Agencies

Wiz Khalifa Serenades Keyshia Cole With a Little Song at Las Vegas Club

Wiz Khalifa Serenades Keyshia Cole With a Little Song at Las Vegas Club

Rickie Lee Reynolds Died of COVID-19 Complications

Rickie Lee Reynolds Died of COVID-19 Complications

Yung Miami Trolled After Diddy Is Caught Kissing Joie Chavis

Yung Miami Trolled After Diddy Is Caught Kissing Joie Chavis

LeBron James Flashes His Bulge in Compression Pants During Workout Session

LeBron James Flashes His Bulge in Compression Pants During Workout Session

Kirk Franklin's Son Kerrion Accuses His Mom of Abuse and Assault During Livestream

Kirk Franklin's Son Kerrion Accuses His Mom of Abuse and Assault During Livestream

Fans Suspect Quando Rondo Is Gay After He Posts Eyebrow-Raising Video

Fans Suspect Quando Rondo Is Gay After He Posts Eyebrow-Raising Video