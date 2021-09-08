'Power' Star Rotimi 'Excited' to Be Expecting First Child With Vanessa Mdee

Instagram Celebrity

When revealing that he is expecting a baby boy, the 'Coming 2 America' actor says that he faces 'a brand-new challenge' in addition to feeling 'excited' to become a first-time dad.

AceShowbiz - Rotimi is going to be a first-time dad. When revealing that he is currently expecting his first child with his fiancee Vanessa Mdee, the "Power" actor said that he is "excited" over his upcoming bundle of joy.

"We are super excited to welcome our son. As first-time parents, everything about this experience has been a brand-new challenge," the 32-year-old actor and his soon-to-be wife told PEOPLE on Tuesday, September 7. They added, "We love it."

Of the pregnancy journey, Vanessa added that it went "very smooth" so far. "He's been so good to us. No real pain or symptoms. Some funny cravings and food aversions here and there. It's been much harder in these final weeks because he's preparing his arrival, but all in all we've been super blessed," the 33-year-old MTV host explained.

Rotimi also turned to his Instagram page to share the happy news with his fans and followers. Along with a sweet maternity photo, the actor, whose real name is Olurotimi Akinosho, penned a loving note that read, "My greatest gift has been you. You changed my life and now we are beautifully linked forever to raise a little us."

"I pray our son has your glow Your heart, Your mind, and your spirit," Rotimi continued. The "Coming 2 America" actor then vowed to protect his fiancee and their baby as saying, "I will protect you and our son with everything I have!"

Also announcing the pregnancy news was Vanessa. Sharing the same image, the TV personality wrote, "The greatest gift of all, THANKYOU JESUS for choosing us - it is a true true honor. We are overjoyed." The soon-to-be mom then included a bible verse, "Isaiah 55:2 - All your children shall be taught by the LORD, and great shall be the peace of your children."

Rotimi and Vanessa first met at an Essence Festival afterparty in New Orleans. The lovebirds have been inseparable ever since, as Rotimi once said, "Vee headed back to Africa [at the time], but we quickly realized we couldn't and didn't want to live without each other." The happy couple later got engaged in December 2020 in Atlanta.