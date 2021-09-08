Michael K. Williams' Death of Apparent Overdose Prompts Police Search for Drug Dealer

Instagram Celebrity

After 'The Wire' actor was found dead with drug paraphernalia nearby, NYPD detectives are conducting an investigation into the origin of the narcotics found at the site.

Sep 8, 2021

AceShowbiz - Michael K. Williams' death of a suspected drug overdose has triggered a criminal investigation. Following the actor's shocking and sudden passing, police are reportedly trying to locate the drug dealer who supplied the actor with the narcotics.

As reported before, Michael was found dead at his apartment in Brooklyn, New York on Monday, September 6 by his nephew after not they had not heard from him for a few days. While an official cause of death has not been confirmed yet pending autopsy results, police believe that drugs might play a part.

He was reportedly found in the living room of his home with drug paraphernalia discovered on a table nearby, suggesting he may have died from an overdose. Law enforcement sources tell TMZ that NYPD detectives are now conducting an investigation into the origin of the drug cops found at the site.

Williams, who became a household name thanks to his role as Omar Little on the HBO drama series "The Wire", had been open about his battle with drug addiction over the years before his passing. At one point, he admitted it was "an everyday struggle."

In an interview with Inside Jersey magazine in 2012, the 54-year-old actor said he wanted to help others by opening up about his addiction. "I thought, 'Why me? Why did I get spared?' I should've been dead," he said. "I have the scars. I've stuck my head in the lion's mouth. Obviously, God saved me for a purpose. So, I decided to get clean and then come clean. I'm hoping I can reach that one person."

He added, "It was just a matter of time before I got caught and my business ended up on the cover of a tabloid or I went to jail or, worse, I ended up dead. When I look back on it now, I don't know how I didn't end up in a body bag."