 
 

Michael K. Williams' Death of Apparent Overdose Prompts Police Search for Drug Dealer

Michael K. Williams' Death of Apparent Overdose Prompts Police Search for Drug Dealer
Instagram
Celebrity

After 'The Wire' actor was found dead with drug paraphernalia nearby, NYPD detectives are conducting an investigation into the origin of the narcotics found at the site.

  • Sep 8, 2021

AceShowbiz - Michael K. Williams' death of a suspected drug overdose has triggered a criminal investigation. Following the actor's shocking and sudden passing, police are reportedly trying to locate the drug dealer who supplied the actor with the narcotics.

As reported before, Michael was found dead at his apartment in Brooklyn, New York on Monday, September 6 by his nephew after not they had not heard from him for a few days. While an official cause of death has not been confirmed yet pending autopsy results, police believe that drugs might play a part.

He was reportedly found in the living room of his home with drug paraphernalia discovered on a table nearby, suggesting he may have died from an overdose. Law enforcement sources tell TMZ that NYPD detectives are now conducting an investigation into the origin of the drug cops found at the site.

  See also...

Williams, who became a household name thanks to his role as Omar Little on the HBO drama series "The Wire", had been open about his battle with drug addiction over the years before his passing. At one point, he admitted it was "an everyday struggle."

In an interview with Inside Jersey magazine in 2012, the 54-year-old actor said he wanted to help others by opening up about his addiction. "I thought, 'Why me? Why did I get spared?' I should've been dead," he said. "I have the scars. I've stuck my head in the lion's mouth. Obviously, God saved me for a purpose. So, I decided to get clean and then come clean. I'm hoping I can reach that one person."

He added, "It was just a matter of time before I got caught and my business ended up on the cover of a tabloid or I went to jail or, worse, I ended up dead. When I look back on it now, I don't know how I didn't end up in a body bag."

You can share this post!

Lisa Rinna Seemingly Happy Over Daughter Amelia Hamlin and Scott Disick's Split

Lana Del Rey Reflects on 'Ongoing Criticism' She Gets for Past Feminism Rant Ahead of New Album
Related Posts
'The Wire' Creator Remembers Late Michael K. Williams as 'Rare Talent'

'The Wire' Creator Remembers Late Michael K. Williams as 'Rare Talent'

Michael K. Williams Told Fans Not to Pity or Cry for Him Before His Death

Michael K. Williams Told Fans Not to Pity or Cry for Him Before His Death

Michael K. Williams Dead of Possible Overdose, Drug Paraphernalia Found Nearby

Michael K. Williams Dead of Possible Overdose, Drug Paraphernalia Found Nearby

Michael K. Williams' 'The Wire' Co-Stars Pay Tribute Following His Sudden Death

Michael K. Williams' 'The Wire' Co-Stars Pay Tribute Following His Sudden Death

Most Read
50 Cent Slammed for Insensitive Posts After Michael K. Williams' Death
Celebrity

50 Cent Slammed for Insensitive Posts After Michael K. Williams' Death

Comedian Fuquan Johnson Among 3 Dead While Kate Quigley Hospitalized in Apparent Overdose

Comedian Fuquan Johnson Among 3 Dead While Kate Quigley Hospitalized in Apparent Overdose

Kendall Jenner Looks in Shock as She and Devin Booker Get Caught Up in Fatal Car Crash

Kendall Jenner Looks in Shock as She and Devin Booker Get Caught Up in Fatal Car Crash

Erica Mena Declares She's Officially a 'Free Agent' as She Celebrates Divorce From Safaree Samuels

Erica Mena Declares She's Officially a 'Free Agent' as She Celebrates Divorce From Safaree Samuels

Michael K. Williams Dead of Possible Overdose, Drug Paraphernalia Found Nearby

Michael K. Williams Dead of Possible Overdose, Drug Paraphernalia Found Nearby

Kodak Black Reportedly Expecting Baby Girl With Girlfriend Maranda Johnson

Kodak Black Reportedly Expecting Baby Girl With Girlfriend Maranda Johnson

Iggy Azalea Admits to Feeling 'Offended' for Being Overlooked by Modelling Agencies

Iggy Azalea Admits to Feeling 'Offended' for Being Overlooked by Modelling Agencies

Rickie Lee Reynolds Died of COVID-19 Complications

Rickie Lee Reynolds Died of COVID-19 Complications

Wiz Khalifa Serenades Keyshia Cole With a Little Song at Las Vegas Club

Wiz Khalifa Serenades Keyshia Cole With a Little Song at Las Vegas Club

Kirk Franklin's Son Kerrion Accuses His Mom of Abuse and Assault During Livestream

Kirk Franklin's Son Kerrion Accuses His Mom of Abuse and Assault During Livestream

P. J. Washington Moving on With IG Model Alisah Chanel After Brittany Renner Messy Split

P. J. Washington Moving on With IG Model Alisah Chanel After Brittany Renner Messy Split

Mark Ronson Shares First Wedding Picture With New Wife Grace Gummer

Mark Ronson Shares First Wedding Picture With New Wife Grace Gummer

Led Zeppelin Almost Went to Hiatus Before John Bonham's Death, Biographer Says

Led Zeppelin Almost Went to Hiatus Before John Bonham's Death, Biographer Says