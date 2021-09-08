Drake's 'Certified Lover Boy' Outshines Kanye West's 'Donda' in Streaming Battle

Music

Currently number one on the Rolling Stone Top 200 Albums Chart, the latest effort from the 'Hotline Bling' hitmaker received 430 million on-demand audio streams in the States.

AceShowbiz - Drake's new album "Certified Lover Boy" has topped Kanye West's streaming tally for his own record, "Donda", in just three days.

The "Hotline Bling" rapper and Kim Kardashian's estranged husband have recently traded disses as they both prepared to drop their new releases, and now the Canadian superstar has emerged victorious in the streaming battle.

"Certified Lover Boy" is currently number one on the Rolling Stone Top 200 Albums Chart and has already trounced the listening figures of "Donda", according to Alpha Data, the analytics provider behind the Rolling Stone charts.

From Friday to Sunday (September 3 to 5) alone, "Certified Lover Boy" received 430 million on-demand audio streams in the U.S. "Donda", meanwhile, pulled in just under 423 million listens in its first eight days of streaming.

But "Certified Lover Boy" isn't the superstar's biggest album to date - 2018's "Scorpion" racked up more than 725 million streams in its first week of release.

As the two MCs battled it out with their new releases, fellow hip-hop star P. Diddy weighed in on both efforts. On Monday, September 6, DJ Akademiks posted an Instagram video in which the "Shake Ya Tailfeather" rapper stated, "I had a chance to listen to both of these albums and first of all I just wanna say, yo, you guys are true kings of creativity."

"Both of you guys are so special and so necessary and just, thank y'all for the inspiration. But I wanna make sure what hip-hop knows is, that's the reach and the power that we have," the 51-year-old went on to say. "And I really wanna take my hat off to these brothers for both sharing their truths."

"Love [Diddy's new middle name] decrees that they both win, that we win, and artists should keep pushing it to the limit to be the best. Not against another man, [not] just that because there is competition, but the best within yourself," he added. "I think that's why we're witnessing two greats and enjoying them. I'm having a ball and the music sounds beautiful."