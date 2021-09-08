 
 

Lana Del Rey Reflects on 'Ongoing Criticism' She Gets for Past Feminism Rant Ahead of New Album

A little over a year after being slammed for her viral remarks about feminism, the 'Summertime Sadness' hitmaker admits that the criticism she receives has led her to 'dig deep.'

  • Sep 8, 2021

AceShowbiz - Lana Del Rey has opened up more about the trolling she's getting for her past feminism rant. Ahead of the release of her new single "Arcadia" and her new album, the "Summertime Sadness" hitmaker reflected on the "ongoing criticism" in a social media post.

On Tuesday, September 7, the 36-year-old singer took to her Instagram page to share a lengthy note. "As much as the on going criticism has been trying, it at least has pushed me to explore my own family tree, to dig deep, and to continue to exhibit the fact that God only cares about how I move through the world," she wrote. "And for all of the skepticism about feigning fragility and unreasonable explanations of not showing general accountability- I must say I've enjoyed moving through the world beautifully- as a woman with grace and dignity."

"I guess you could say this album is about what it was like, what happened, and what it's like now. If you're interested go back and listen to the first three songs I put out earlier," Lana continued, referring to her songs "Wildflower Wildfire", "Text Book" and "Blue Banisters". The Grammy-winning musician, whose real name is Elizabeth Woolridge Grant, added, "They chronicle the beginning. This song hits somewhere in the middle and by the time the record drops you will hear where we're at today."

Near the end of her lengthy message, Lana went on to thank her friends who have stood by her side. "Thank you to my friends over the last 18 years who have been an example of attraction not promotion. I've never felt the need to promote myself or tell my story, but if you're interested this album does tell it- and does pretty much nothing more," she concluded her post.

Back in May 2020, Lana was criticized for name-dropping female artists, including Beyonce Knowles, Nicki Minaj and Camila Cabello, in a post where she said she was "fed up" with critics who say she "glamorizes abuse" in her music." At the time, she also said that "there has to be kind of a place in feminism for women who look and act like me."

After many believed that she's being racist, Lana insisted that it wasn't an issue in regards to women of color. "Bro. This is sad to make it about a WOC issue when I'm talking about my favorite singers. I could've literally said anyone but I picked my favorite f***ing people. And this is the problem with society today, not everything is about whatever you want it to be," she explained.

"It's exactly the point of my post - there are certain women that culture doesn't want to have a voice it may not have to do with race I don't know what it has to do with. I don't care anymore but don't ever ever ever ever bro- call me racist because that is bulls**t," Lana continued. The "Lust for Life" singer went on defending herself, "And my last and final note on everything-when I said people who look like me-I meant the people who don't look strong or necessarily smart, or like they're in control etc. it's about advocating for more delicate personality, not for white woman-thanks for the Karen comments tho. V helpful."

