Michael K. Williams Dead of Possible Overdose, Drug Paraphernalia Found Nearby

WENN/Patricia Schlein Celebrity

Sep 7, 2021

AceShowbiz - Details of Michael K. Williams' shocking death have surfaced as fans and friends are still reeling from his untimely passing. While an official cause of death has not been released by authorities, a report says he died of a suspected drug overdose.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ the actor was found dead in his Brooklyn apartment on Monday, September 6 after a relative hadn't heard from him in a couple of days and went to check him. He was reportedly found in the living room of his home with drug paraphernalia discovered on a table nearby, suggesting he may have died from an overdose.

Williams became a household name thanks to his role as Omar Little on the HBO drama series "The Wire". He's also known for his portrayal of Albert "Chalky" White on the HBO series "Boardwalk Empire".

The New York Post, which first reported his death, revealed the body was found by his nephew. His longtime representative Marianna Shafran said in a statement that the family was grappling with "deep sorrow" at "this insurmountable loss."

Williams died at 54 years old, just days after it was announced he had signed on to play legendary boxing trainer Doc Broadus in a new George Foreman biopic. He was set to team up with Khris Davis and Sullivan Jones in the untitled movie, to be directed by George Tillman, Jr.

Tributes have since poured in from his fellow actors, including "The Wire" co-star Wendell Pierce. "The depth of my love for this brother can only be matched by the depth of my pain learning of his loss," Pierce tweeted. "A immensely talented man with the ability to give voice to the human condition portraying the lives of those whose humanity is seldom elevated until he sings their truth."

Another star of the HBO series, Isiah Whitlock Jr., posted on his own page, "Shocked and saddened by the death of Michael K Williams. One of the nicest brothers on the planet with the biggest heart. An amazing actor and soul. May you RIP. God bless."

Domenick Lombardozzi, who played Herc on the HBO series, additionally wrote, "Michael K Williams I knew was kind. Fair. Gentle. And super f**king talented. I'll cherish our talks and I'll miss him tremendously. My deepest condolences to the Williams family. Rest my friend."

Fat Joe said "it's a sad day" following Williams' passing, and Naturi Naughton "still can't believe he's gone." Marlon Wayans remembered his last interaction with the late actor, Niecy Nash dubbed him "a beautiful soul, a kind spirit & a good time… a talent beyond measure," while Ava DuVernay described him as "a flash of love" in a lengthy post.