 
 

'The Wire' Creator Remembers Late Michael K. Williams as 'Rare Talent'

'The Wire' Creator Remembers Late Michael K. Williams as 'Rare Talent'
WENN/HBO/Derrick Salters
Celebrity

David Simon is 'too gutted' by Michael K. Williams' sudden death to 'say all that ought to be said' as he remembers the actor as 'a fine man and a rare talent.'

  • Sep 8, 2021

AceShowbiz - "The Wire" creator David Simon has added his tribute to the show's star, Michael K. Williams, calling the actor "a rare talent."

Williams, who played Baltimore, Maryland gangster Omar Little on the show, was found dead in his Brooklyn, New York penthouse apartment on Monday (06Sep21), and many of his "The Wire" co-stars were quick to offer up their thoughts about their castmate, with Wendell Pierce, Isiah Whitlock Jr., and Domenick Lombardozzi sharing tributes on social media.

Now the show's creator has issued a short statement via Twitter, which reads, "Too gutted right now to say all that ought to be said. Michael was a fine man and a rare talent and on our journey together he always deserved the best words. And today those words won't come."

  See also...

Edward Norton, who directed Williams in the 2019 film "Motherless Brooklyn", also shared a tribute on Monday night, writing, "I feel punched in (my) gut to learn we've lost Michael K Williams. Soul anguished. Getting to work with him was one of the greatest privileges I've had in my career."

"My admiration for his talent was boundless, like so many. If he was in a scene he was the best thing about it. Period."

"He had a really rare gift for being fully present in the moment & for conveying the layers under the words. He ran so deep. He was also kind & generously enthusiastic. I'll be forever grateful that he graced 'Motherless Brooklyn' & that I got to share space & time w (with) him. RIP," he wrote, adding a broken heart emoji.

Meanwhile, filmmaker Ava DuVernay, who directed 54-year-old Williams in acclaimed drama "When They See Us", added, "... dear brother. Be certain. You were a flash of love - now gone. But never forgotten."

You can share this post!

Lorde and Katy Perry Among Honorees for Variety's 2021 Power of Women Event

Lily Collins Looks Radiant in First Wedding Pictures With Husband Charlie McDowell
Related Posts
Michael K. Williams Told Fans Not to Pity or Cry for Him Before His Death

Michael K. Williams Told Fans Not to Pity or Cry for Him Before His Death

Michael K. Williams Dead of Possible Overdose, Drug Paraphernalia Found Nearby

Michael K. Williams Dead of Possible Overdose, Drug Paraphernalia Found Nearby

Michael K. Williams' 'The Wire' Co-Stars Pay Tribute Following His Sudden Death

Michael K. Williams' 'The Wire' Co-Stars Pay Tribute Following His Sudden Death

'The Wire' Actor Michael K. Williams Found Dead in NY Apartment

'The Wire' Actor Michael K. Williams Found Dead in NY Apartment

Most Read
50 Cent Slammed for Insensitive Posts After Michael K. Williams' Death
Celebrity

50 Cent Slammed for Insensitive Posts After Michael K. Williams' Death

Comedian Fuquan Johnson Among 3 Dead While Kate Quigley Hospitalized in Apparent Overdose

Comedian Fuquan Johnson Among 3 Dead While Kate Quigley Hospitalized in Apparent Overdose

Kendall Jenner Looks in Shock as She and Devin Booker Get Caught Up in Fatal Car Crash

Kendall Jenner Looks in Shock as She and Devin Booker Get Caught Up in Fatal Car Crash

Erica Mena Declares She's Officially a 'Free Agent' as She Celebrates Divorce From Safaree Samuels

Erica Mena Declares She's Officially a 'Free Agent' as She Celebrates Divorce From Safaree Samuels

Michael K. Williams Dead of Possible Overdose, Drug Paraphernalia Found Nearby

Michael K. Williams Dead of Possible Overdose, Drug Paraphernalia Found Nearby

Iggy Azalea Admits to Feeling 'Offended' for Being Overlooked by Modelling Agencies

Iggy Azalea Admits to Feeling 'Offended' for Being Overlooked by Modelling Agencies

Kodak Black Reportedly Expecting Baby Girl With Girlfriend Maranda Johnson

Kodak Black Reportedly Expecting Baby Girl With Girlfriend Maranda Johnson

Rickie Lee Reynolds Died of COVID-19 Complications

Rickie Lee Reynolds Died of COVID-19 Complications

Wiz Khalifa Serenades Keyshia Cole With a Little Song at Las Vegas Club

Wiz Khalifa Serenades Keyshia Cole With a Little Song at Las Vegas Club

Kirk Franklin's Son Kerrion Accuses His Mom of Abuse and Assault During Livestream

Kirk Franklin's Son Kerrion Accuses His Mom of Abuse and Assault During Livestream

Mark Ronson Shares First Wedding Picture With New Wife Grace Gummer

Mark Ronson Shares First Wedding Picture With New Wife Grace Gummer

P. J. Washington Moving on With IG Model Alisah Chanel After Brittany Renner Messy Split

P. J. Washington Moving on With IG Model Alisah Chanel After Brittany Renner Messy Split

Led Zeppelin Almost Went to Hiatus Before John Bonham's Death, Biographer Says

Led Zeppelin Almost Went to Hiatus Before John Bonham's Death, Biographer Says