'The Wire' Creator Remembers Late Michael K. Williams as 'Rare Talent'

David Simon is 'too gutted' by Michael K. Williams' sudden death to 'say all that ought to be said' as he remembers the actor as 'a fine man and a rare talent.'

Sep 8, 2021

AceShowbiz - "The Wire" creator David Simon has added his tribute to the show's star, Michael K. Williams, calling the actor "a rare talent."

Williams, who played Baltimore, Maryland gangster Omar Little on the show, was found dead in his Brooklyn, New York penthouse apartment on Monday (06Sep21), and many of his "The Wire" co-stars were quick to offer up their thoughts about their castmate, with Wendell Pierce, Isiah Whitlock Jr., and Domenick Lombardozzi sharing tributes on social media.

Now the show's creator has issued a short statement via Twitter, which reads, "Too gutted right now to say all that ought to be said. Michael was a fine man and a rare talent and on our journey together he always deserved the best words. And today those words won't come."

Edward Norton, who directed Williams in the 2019 film "Motherless Brooklyn", also shared a tribute on Monday night, writing, "I feel punched in (my) gut to learn we've lost Michael K Williams. Soul anguished. Getting to work with him was one of the greatest privileges I've had in my career."

"My admiration for his talent was boundless, like so many. If he was in a scene he was the best thing about it. Period."

"He had a really rare gift for being fully present in the moment & for conveying the layers under the words. He ran so deep. He was also kind & generously enthusiastic. I'll be forever grateful that he graced 'Motherless Brooklyn' & that I got to share space & time w (with) him. RIP," he wrote, adding a broken heart emoji.

Meanwhile, filmmaker Ava DuVernay, who directed 54-year-old Williams in acclaimed drama "When They See Us", added, "... dear brother. Be certain. You were a flash of love - now gone. But never forgotten."