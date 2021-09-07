 
 

Erika Jayne Dubbed 'Shameless' for Wearing Louboutin Shoes in Thirst Trap Amid Legal Woes

AceShowbiz - Erika Jayne can't seem to detach herself from lavish lifestyle despite being engulfed in legal problems. The reality TV star, who has been accused of helping her husband Thomas Girardi embezzle money from his clients, has come under fire after posting a photo of her wearing $700 heels.

On Sunday, September 5, the 50-year-old heated up her Instagram page with a new thirst trap. In the sexy image, she dressed scantily in a blue lingerie which appears to be from Rihanna's Savage X Fenty line, though she was reportedly dropped as an ambassador from the brand.

Capturing her toned thighs and firm backside, the photo also showed her Christian Louboutin pumps as she posed seductively on what looks like a balcony. She simply captioned the snap with a single lips emoji.

Needless to say, the comment section was soon flooded with comments criticizing her for her tone deaf image. "BYEEEEEEE LOL," one user declared. Another exclaimed, "TONE DEAFFFFFFFFF." A third blasted her, "SHAMELESS! All that plastic surgery and louboutins is from stolen money."

Another suggested that she used "Blood money" to afford her glamorous lifestyle, while another remarked, "so detached from reality." Someone opined, "IDK maybe it's just me but if my hubby robbed millions I don't think I'd be so bold … it's just gross at this point."

"This does not look good. A little more compassion for those people should be most important. Smh," another chimed in, as one other advised Erika, "Yes you r lovely & this your thing …but maybe right now….take a step back & keep a low profile ….no hate here ….just thinking what might be best 4 u right now."

Erika filed for divorce from Thomas in November 2020 after 20 years of marriage. A month later, the two were named in a lawsuit for allegedly embezzling funds meant for families of the victims of the fatal 2018 Lion Air plane crash. The divorce has been branded as a "sham" to hide assets. The trustee is suing "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star for the return of $25 million and other luxury items, but she refuses to return the items calling everything "gifts" from her estranged husband.

