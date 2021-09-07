LeBron James Flashes His Bulge in Compression Pants During Workout Session

Instagram Celebrity

Not minding showing a little too much, the Los Angeles Lakers player is pictured shirtless while pulling out resistance bands on a yacht during his vacation.

Sep 7, 2021

AceShowbiz - LeBron James isn't missing out his workout session despite currently on a break from the NBA season. Turning a yacht into his makeshift gym, the basketball star has been captured breaking a sweat while aboard the private boat on Sunday afternoon, September 5.

In pictures obtained by Page Six, the Los Angeles Lakers star went shirtless, flashing an array of tattoos on his chest and arms. He also wore black compression pants, showing every bulge and curve in the very tight Nike bottoms.

LeBron was also seen wearing a black headband but went barefoot while pulling out resistance bands with all his might. The 36-year-old kept his gold necklace on and sported a black watch as well as some rubber bands on his hands.

After finishing his fitness routine, LeBron put on a large shirt and changed into a pair of shorts to join his crew. They sat around a small table to play Uno while sipping glasses of wine as they cruised the ocean of Italy.

LeBron has been on vacation with his friends and family in Italy. Earlier this month, he ran into Elton John at a restaurant in Nerano. The British rocker stopped by the athlete's table to exchange pleasantries in a picture obtained by TMZ.

Before going on a yacht vacation, LeBron threw a star-studded party to celebrate his wife Savannah Brinson's 35th birthday in August. The private event was held at the Classic Cat restaurant in West Hollywood and featured purple and pink balloons, flowers, feathers and lights as decor. Massive photos of Savannah striking various poses were also displayed on the walls in gold-colored frames, according to The Grio.

Those in attendance at the party included Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson, Chris Paul, Carmelo Anthony, James' agent Rich Paul and his girlfriend Adele, who was spotted dancing to Cardi B's 2020 single "WAP" featuring Megan Thee Stallion.