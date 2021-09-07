Mindy Kaling Celebrates Son's First Birthday by Sharing a Rare Picture

Instagram Celebrity

When giving a birthday shout-out for her second child Spencer Avu, the actress portraying Amita in 'Ocean's 8' reveals that the baby boy can easily get along with new people.

AceShowbiz - Mindy Kaling has given fans a special treat. Having been known for being fiercely private about her family life, the Amita depicter in "Ocean's 8" made an exception recently by posting a rare photo of her son to celebrate his first birthday.

The 42-year-old surprised her Instagram followers on Monday, September 6 by sharing a photo of Spencer Avu playing in the living room with an assortment of colorful birthday balloons. In the snap, the baby boy could be seen wearing a blue, yellow and white gradient T-shirt.

In the accompaniment of the post, Mindy wrote, "Friday was my son Spencer's first birthday. My daughter Kit is pretty cautious with new people. Not this guy." She added, "If you happen to make eye contact with Spencer, he lights up like you are old war buddies and he makes a beeline to you."

"I had Spencer during Covid and it was a strange isolated time, but the instant I saw him I knew he would make everything better," the actress/comedienne went on sharing. "And he did! Happy birthday, Spike!"

Mindy's famous friends were quick to send birthday wishes for Spencer. One in particular was Angela Kinsey who gushed, "Awwww!! Happy Birthday!" Tan France of "Queer Eye", who just welcomed his first child in July, exclaimed, "OMG, your baby is 1 already? Where did the time go?!"

Mindy, who is also a mom to 3-year-old daughter Katherine "Kit" Swat, announced Spencer's arrival in October 2020. Speaking to Stephen Colbert on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert", the mother of two revealed, "I'm telling it for the first time now, it feels so strange. But I gave birth to a baby boy on September 3."

Mindy's revelation prompted Stephen to marvel, "No one even knew you were pregnant!" In response to the remark, "The Office" alum answered, "I know! I know! This is news to a lot of people! It's true!" She then revealed the name she chose for her baby as saying, "His name is Spencer. I forgot the most important part of it."