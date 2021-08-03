 
 

'Queer Eye' Star Tan France Proudly Introduces Baby Boy Who Arrived Seven Weeks Early

The reality TV star and his husband are finally able to bring home their son, Ismail France who was born via surrogate, after three weeks in the newborn intensive care unit (NICU).

AceShowbiz - "Queer Eye" star Tan France and his husband are parents to a new baby boy, thanks to a surrogate.

Tan and his spouse Rob's son, Ismail France, was born on 10 July, but had to spend some extra time in the newborn intensive care unit (NICU) after arriving too early.

"Give our son a warm welcome," France wrote on Instagram on Monday, August 2 alongside photos of the infant with his two dads. "He came 7 weeks early, so he's been in the NICU for the past 3 weeks. But, today, we finally got to bring him home. We love him so, so much. Like, fully obsessed [sic]."

"Our Surrogate is doing so great, post labor," the fashion designer added, "and we couldn't be more grateful for the greatest gift in our lives."

The "Queer Eye" star told People in June, "Surrogacy was the right choice for us. We wanted to have a donor who we felt was a perfect match for what we wanted our child to be, and what we want for our future and their future."

And in 2019, he told America's National Public Radio, "I've wanted children since I was 19, 20. If I'd had a stable relationship at that time, I would have desperately tried to have children."

"I don't know if [it's] going to happen, but yeah, I want six children," he added.

