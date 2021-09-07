 
 

NeNe Leakes Hosts Life Celebration for Husband Gregg Nearly One Week After His Death

Aside from her former co-stars on 'The Real Housewives of Atlanta', NeNe invites musicians Keke Wyatt, Yolanda Adams, Kim Burrell and Le'Andria Johnson to perform at the event.

  • Sep 7, 2021

AceShowbiz - NeNe Leakes has celebrated the life of her late husband, Gregg Leakes. Nearly one week after his death, the former star of "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" invited her friends and family to honor him.

The TV personality hosted the celebration of life on Monday, September 6 at her Linnethia Lounge in Duluth, Georgia. Among those in attendance were past and present "RHOA" stars, including Lisa Wu, Phaedra Parks, Marlo Hampton, Porsha Williams and Eva Marcille.

Falynn Pina and her boyfriend Jaylan Banks also attended the event. Sharing a picture of her, her beau and NeNe on Instagram, the pregnant mom wrote, "Thank you @neneleakes for having us last night! We had an amazing time and will definitely be back! -May God continue to give you strength during this difficult time. Our prayers are with you and your family."

The Monday event also included musical performances from Tamar Braxton, Keke Wyatt, Yolanda Adams, Kim Burrell as well as Le'Andria Johnson.

Earlier that day, NeNe took to Instagram to unveil a picture of her sweetly kissing her late husband. "Today we celebrate you Gregg with love, just the way you wanted it," she penned in the accompanying message.

Gregg died from cancer at the age of 66 on Wednesday, September 1. He was previously diagnosed with stage 3 colon cancer in 2018 but in remission for two years. In June this year, the Coach Roz Washington depicter on "Glee" divulged that his cancer had returned, prompting him to undergo surgery.

NeNe and Gregg first wed in 1997 but got divorced in 2011. The pair, who shared a 22-year-old son named Brentt Leakes, remarried in 2013. In addition to NeNe and Brentt, he is survived by his other children, Daryl, Damian, Dexter, Denton and Katrina. He was also a stepfather to NeNe's 31-year-old son Bryson, whom she had from a previous relationship.

