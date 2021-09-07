Christina Haack and Ant Anstead Post Sweet Messages for Son Hudson's 2nd Birthday

Instagram Celebrity

The former spouses, who announced their separation a year after welcoming their son, take to their respective Instagram pages to share sweet birthday tributes for the toddler.

AceShowbiz - Christina Haack (Christina El Moussa) and Ant Anstead are celebrating the second birthday of their son, Hudson. On Monday, the former spouses took to their respective Instagram pages to share sweet birthday tributes for the toddler.

Alongside some pictures of the birthday boy, Christina wrote in one post, "Happy 2nd Birthday Hudson!! Such a sweet, active and smart boy." She went on to gush, "He loves to try and figure things out for himself and has this mischievous look on his face while doing it haha. He's talking a lot already but his favorite word in our home is 'Cash'. We love you!"

The pictures she attached saw Hudson smiling in front of a cupcake. One other featured him having fun riding his bike.

As for Ant, he posted a cheeky snap of Hudson rocking black sunglasses. He also shared a video of his son opening his birthday gift and some pictures of their fun-filled birthday party. "Now THAT was a PARTY!!!" Ant wrote in the caption. "We danced, ate cake, opened presents, ate more cake and it ended in a bonkers water fight and soggy cake! Perfect! Happy birthday Hudzo! TWO!! You are one loved little boy!"

Ant and Christina, who tied the knot in December 2018, welcomed Hudson in September 2019. The pair then announced their split a year later. "Ant and I have made the difficult decision to separate. We are grateful for each other and as always, our children will remain our priority," Christina wrote at the time, adding, "We appreciate your support and ask for privacy for us and our family as we navigate the future." They finalized their divorce this June.

In addition to Hudson, they are parents from previous relationships. Christina shares daughter Taylor and son Brayden with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa. As for Ant, he has daughter Amelie and son Archie with his first wife, Louise Herbert.

Following their split, Ant and Christina have been moving on to new relationships. While the "Christina on the Coast" star is currently dating Austin-based realtor Joshua Hall, her ex-husband is romantically linked to actress Renee Zellweger.