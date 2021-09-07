 
 

Demi Moore Hangs Out With Mystery Young Man in Italy

The 'Margin Call' actress is spotted laughing while stepping out with the blonde tanned guy in Venice, just days after she was pictured at a lunch meeting with the same man and another guy.

  • Sep 7, 2021

AceShowbiz - Demi Moore continues to enjoy the accompaniment of a mystery young man while in Italy. The 58-year-old actress was spotted out and about with the blonde tanned guy in Venice on Saturday, September 4.

The two took a relaxing stroll side by side in the city, but didn't show any PDAs. The unidentified man was seen peeking into the "G.I. Jane" star's phone as she seemed to be pretty occupied with the gadget during their walk.

Demi appeared to be in a good mood as she was seen laughing at something unseen. The two later had a lunch date, during which they seemed to be immersed in a conversation.

For the outing, Demi opted for a casual, but chic style in a short paisley jumpsuit teamed with a white blazer and mint-green platform sandals. She carried a small white handbag and accessorized with aviator sunglasses.

Her male companion, meanwhile, went for a more relaxing outfit in a white printed T-shirt with beige shorts. He completed his look with black sneakers while his red ankle socks peeked out of his shoes. He also carried a black bag on his shoulder.

Several days prior, on Thursday, September 2, Demi was spotted at a lunch meeting with the same guy and another male pal. The ex-wife of Bruce Willis and Ashton Kutcher sipped on iced coffee while chatting with her pals. At one point, she opened a leather bound book and then wrote in it as she smiled.

The "A Few Good Men" star wore a short beige dress which flashed her toned legs when she walked. She also sported black sandals and aviator sunglasses while wearing her long hair down.

Demi put on her black face mask when she left the eatery with the mystery blonde man, who wore a black-and-white striped shirt and white shorts. They were joined by another lady dressed in blue during the walk.

