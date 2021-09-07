 
 

Kate Hudson Gushes Over Her 'Dream' Dress Worn at 2021 Venice Film Festival

The Micah Keith of 'Truth Be Told' goes braless when wearing the Chantilly lace and tulle Valentino gown from the Valentino Resort 2022 Pret-a-Porter collection.

  • Sep 7, 2021

AceShowbiz - Kate Hudson is so excited to finally fulfil one of her dreams. Having worn her "dream" dress for the 2021 Venice Film Festival which took place on Sunday night, September 5, the Micah Keith depicter on "Truth Be Told" gushed over it on social media.

Making use of Instagram, the 42-year-old beauty shared a picture of herself rocking the Chantilly lace and tulle Valentino gown from the Valentino Resort 2022 Pret-a-Porter collection. Although she went braless, she covered her chest with two strategically placed lace panels on the bodice.

Kate thanked the fashion company in the caption, "Grazie @maisonvalentino @pppiccioli for making this Aries girl dress dream come true! You're a legend and I love wearing your creations." She added, "Love to the @maisonvalentino team, you're so wonderful #venicefilmfestival2021 #monalisaandthebloodmoon #ariesred."

Earlier in the weekend, Kate stepped out for the Celebration of Women in Cinema Gala hosted by The Red Sea Film Festival. At the event, the "How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days" actress made another jaw-dropping appearance in a black cut-out dress.

Kate, who is in Venice to promote her new movie "Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon", was catching up with fellow actresses Demi Moore and Eiza Gonzalez at the gala. While Demi rocked a white ab-baring dress, Eiza looked elegant in a black dress with white details on the top that she paired with a shiny Bulgari necklace.

Kate gave fans a look at her sexy dress by sharing a picture of her showing off her toned legs on Instagram. " 'Before you leave the house, look in the mirror and take one thing off.'-Coco Chanel I chose fabric…. @monotofficial @elimizrahi #veniceitaly," she captioned the snap.

The post was met with complimentary comments from Kate's famous friends. Katie Couric commented, "Whooooaaaaaa," with Elle Fanning writing, "STUNNING." Olivia Munn, meanwhile, exclaimed, "HOLY S**T."

