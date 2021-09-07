Michael K. Williams' 'The Wire' Co-Stars Pay Tribute Following His Sudden Death

WENN Celebrity

Tributes and prayers are pouring in for the late 'Boardwalk Empire' actor after he passed away and his body was found by a relative in his house in New York.

Sep 7, 2021

AceShowbiz - Wendell Pierce is leading tributes to his late "The Wire" co-star Michael K. Williams following his shocking and sudden death on Monday (06Sep21).

The actor's body was found in his New York penthouse apartment by his nephew and Williams' co-stars and famous friends and fans have been quick to share their love for him on social media.

Pierce took to Twitter and wrote, "The depth of my love for this brother can only be matched by the depth of my pain learning of his loss. A immensely talented man with the ability to give voice to the human condition portraying the lives of those whose humanity is seldom elevated until he sings their truth."

Meanwhile, Isiah Whitlock Jr., who played Senator Clay Davis on "The Wire", tweeted, "Shocked and saddened by the death of Michael K Williams. One of the nicest brothers on the planet with the biggest heart. An amazing actor and soul. May you RIP. God bless."

And Domenick Lombardozzi, who played Herc on the HBO series, wrote, "Michael K Williams I knew was kind. Fair. Gentle. And super f**king talented. I'll cherish our talks and I'll miss him tremendously. My deepest condolences to the Williams family. Rest my friend."

There were also tributes on Monday from singer Saul Williams, Piper Perabo, Orlando Jones, Aisha Tyler, and "Guardians of the Galaxy" director James Gunn, who wrote, "Michael K Williams, in addition to being one of the most talented actors around, was also one of the kindest, sweetest, most gentle souls I've ever met. This is heartbreaking. My thoughts are with all those who loved him," while Jeffrey Dean Morgan added, "We lost one of our best, most talented. RIP #MichaelKWilliams. Breaks my heart."