 
 

Michael K. Williams' 'The Wire' Co-Stars Pay Tribute Following His Sudden Death

Michael K. Williams' 'The Wire' Co-Stars Pay Tribute Following His Sudden Death
WENN
Celebrity

Tributes and prayers are pouring in for the late 'Boardwalk Empire' actor after he passed away and his body was found by a relative in his house in New York.

  • Sep 7, 2021

AceShowbiz - Wendell Pierce is leading tributes to his late "The Wire" co-star Michael K. Williams following his shocking and sudden death on Monday (06Sep21).

The actor's body was found in his New York penthouse apartment by his nephew and Williams' co-stars and famous friends and fans have been quick to share their love for him on social media.

Pierce took to Twitter and wrote, "The depth of my love for this brother can only be matched by the depth of my pain learning of his loss. A immensely talented man with the ability to give voice to the human condition portraying the lives of those whose humanity is seldom elevated until he sings their truth."

  See also...

Meanwhile, Isiah Whitlock Jr., who played Senator Clay Davis on "The Wire", tweeted, "Shocked and saddened by the death of Michael K Williams. One of the nicest brothers on the planet with the biggest heart. An amazing actor and soul. May you RIP. God bless."

And Domenick Lombardozzi, who played Herc on the HBO series, wrote, "Michael K Williams I knew was kind. Fair. Gentle. And super f**king talented. I'll cherish our talks and I'll miss him tremendously. My deepest condolences to the Williams family. Rest my friend."

There were also tributes on Monday from singer Saul Williams, Piper Perabo, Orlando Jones, Aisha Tyler, and "Guardians of the Galaxy" director James Gunn, who wrote, "Michael K Williams, in addition to being one of the most talented actors around, was also one of the kindest, sweetest, most gentle souls I've ever met. This is heartbreaking. My thoughts are with all those who loved him," while Jeffrey Dean Morgan added, "We lost one of our best, most talented. RIP #MichaelKWilliams. Breaks my heart."

You can share this post!

Phoebe Waller-Bridge Quits 'Mr. and Mrs. Smith' Series Due to Creative Differences

Studio Bosses Deny Rumors Nicole Kidman Clashed With Director and Walked Off 'Expats' Set
Related Posts
'The Wire' Actor Michael K. Williams Found Dead in NY Apartment

'The Wire' Actor Michael K. Williams Found Dead in NY Apartment

Most Read
Boxer Jeanette Zacarias Zapata Dead at 18 After Being Knocked Out in a Fight
Celebrity

Boxer Jeanette Zacarias Zapata Dead at 18 After Being Knocked Out in a Fight

Tori Spelling Debuts Shocking New Look That Looks Like Khloe Kardashian

Tori Spelling Debuts Shocking New Look That Looks Like Khloe Kardashian

Comedian Fuquan Johnson Among 3 Dead While Kate Quigley Hospitalized in Apparent Overdose

Comedian Fuquan Johnson Among 3 Dead While Kate Quigley Hospitalized in Apparent Overdose

DMX's Girlfriend Reveals Son's Heartbreaking Wish Nearly 5 Months After Rapper's Death

DMX's Girlfriend Reveals Son's Heartbreaking Wish Nearly 5 Months After Rapper's Death

Kaley Cuoco Seen Getting Cozy With Pete Davidson Days Before Announcing Split From Karl Cook

Kaley Cuoco Seen Getting Cozy With Pete Davidson Days Before Announcing Split From Karl Cook

Rose McGowan Dubs Alyssa Milano and Other Stars 'Moron' for Speaking Out Against Texas Abortion Law

Rose McGowan Dubs Alyssa Milano and Other Stars 'Moron' for Speaking Out Against Texas Abortion Law

Lil Nas X Sarcastically Apologizes to Boosie Badazz for His Pregnancy Pics

Lil Nas X Sarcastically Apologizes to Boosie Badazz for His Pregnancy Pics

Kendall Jenner Looks in Shock as She and Devin Booker Get Caught Up in Fatal Car Crash

Kendall Jenner Looks in Shock as She and Devin Booker Get Caught Up in Fatal Car Crash

Erica Mena Declares She's Officially a 'Free Agent' as She Celebrates Divorce From Safaree Samuels

Erica Mena Declares She's Officially a 'Free Agent' as She Celebrates Divorce From Safaree Samuels

Tom Brady Offers Tribute to David Patten Who Died in Motorcycle Crash

Tom Brady Offers Tribute to David Patten Who Died in Motorcycle Crash

Iggy Azalea Admits to Feeling 'Offended' for Being Overlooked by Modelling Agencies

Iggy Azalea Admits to Feeling 'Offended' for Being Overlooked by Modelling Agencies

Jason Isbel Joins Forces With Anthony Fauci to Encourage COVID Vaccinations

Jason Isbel Joins Forces With Anthony Fauci to Encourage COVID Vaccinations

Ten Celebrities Who Used to Be Homeless Before Launching to Stardom

Ten Celebrities Who Used to Be Homeless Before Launching to Stardom