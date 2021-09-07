'Line of Duty' and 'Coronation Street' Lead Winner List of 2021 British TV Choice Awards

AceShowbiz - British police drama "Line of Duty" was a big winner at the TV Choice Awards on Monday, September 6.
The show was named Best Drama, while stars Martin Compston and Vicky McClure picked up Best Actor and Best Actress.
Accepting their respective awards, the "Line of Duty" duo gushed over their supportive fans as they insisted the show would be nothing without them. "I want to thank the readers. It's a real honor and if it wasn't for the fans, there wouldn't be a show. It's really a beautiful family to be a part of," Vicki raved.
Meanwhile, Martin, who beat his co-star Adrian Dunbar in the category, stated, "This has put a massive smile on my face. I'm chuffed to bits. I want to thank my fellow nominee Adrian Dunbar and my lovely wife for always holding the fort while I'm off playing cops and robbers."
"And to the fan - you're support never fails to amaze me," Martin concluded.
Meanwhile, "Coronation Street" swept the soap category with a trio of wins, including Best Soap.
"Call the Midwife" was named Best Family Drama, "Bridgerton" picked up the Best New Drama honour, and "I'm A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!" took home Best Reality Show.
The full list of winners is: