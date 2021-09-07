'Line of Duty' and 'Coronation Street' Lead Winner List of 2021 British TV Choice Awards

BBC Drama Productions/Granada Television TV

After being announced as the winner, the stars of police drama, Martin Compston and Vicky McClure, thank fans for their support, noting that the show would be nothing without them.

AceShowbiz - British police drama "Line of Duty" was a big winner at the TV Choice Awards on Monday, September 6.

The show was named Best Drama, while stars Martin Compston and Vicky McClure picked up Best Actor and Best Actress.

Accepting their respective awards, the "Line of Duty" duo gushed over their supportive fans as they insisted the show would be nothing without them. "I want to thank the readers. It's a real honor and if it wasn't for the fans, there wouldn't be a show. It's really a beautiful family to be a part of," Vicki raved.

Meanwhile, Martin, who beat his co-star Adrian Dunbar in the category, stated, "This has put a massive smile on my face. I'm chuffed to bits. I want to thank my fellow nominee Adrian Dunbar and my lovely wife for always holding the fort while I'm off playing cops and robbers."

"And to the fan - you're support never fails to amaze me," Martin concluded.

Meanwhile, "Coronation Street" swept the soap category with a trio of wins, including Best Soap.

"Call the Midwife" was named Best Family Drama, "Bridgerton" picked up the Best New Drama honour, and "I'm A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!" took home Best Reality Show.

The full list of winners is:

Best Drama Series: "Line of Duty"

Best Actor: Martin Compston , "Line of Duty"

, "Line of Duty" Best Actress: Vicky McClure , "Line of Duty"

, "Line of Duty" Best New Drama: " Bridgerton "

" Best Factual Show: "Paul O'Grady: For the Love of Dogs"

Best Entertainment Show: "Gogglebox/Celebrity Gogglebox"

Best Reality Show: " I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! "

" Best Food Show: "James Martin's Saturday Morning"

Best Comedy: "The Vicar of Dibley in Lockdown"

Best Soap: "Coronation Street"

Best Soap Actor: David Neilson , "Coronation Street"

, "Coronation Street" Best Soap Actress: Sally Carman , "Coronation Street"

, "Coronation Street" Best Talent Show: "The Great British Bake Off"/"The Great Celebrity Bake Off For Stand Up To Cancer"/"Junior Bake Off"

Best Lifestyle Show: "Long Lost Family"

Best Daytime Show: "This Morning"