'The Wire' Actor Michael K. Williams Found Dead in NY Apartment

The actor, who received accolades for his portrayal as Omar Little on the HBO crime drama series, has passed away at the age of 54 and his body was found by a relative in his house.

Sep 7, 2021

AceShowbiz - "The Wire" and "Boardwalk Empire" star Michael K. Williams has been found dead in his Brooklyn, New York apartment.

Local law enforcement officials have confirmed the shocking news to the New York Post, revealing the body was found by his nephew.

He died on Monday (06Sep21), just days after it was announced he had signed on to play legendary boxing trainer Doc Broadus in a new George Foreman biopic.

Williams was set to team up with Khris Davis and Sullivan Jones in the untitled movie, to be directed by George Tillman, Jr.

The New York native was most famous for his role as Omar Little on "The Wire" and as Chalky White in "Boardwalk Empire".

His credits also include "12 Years a Slave", "Motherless Brooklyn", "Kill the Messenger", "Assassin's Creed", and the TV series "Lovecraft Country", "The Night Of", and "Hap & Leonard".

He made his debut as the Shirtless Man in Madonna's "Secret" video. His first film was 1996's "Bullet".

Tribute poured in for the actor following his sudden death.

Fellow actor Isiah Whitlock Jr. tweeted, "Shocked and saddened by the death of Michael K Williams. One of the nicest brothers on the planet with the biggest heart. An amazing actor and soul. May you RIP. God bless."

Singer/songwriter Jason Isbell remembered the late star, "I crossed paths with Michael K. Williams once in New York and I was too nervous to say hello, so I walked around the block trying to work up the nerve and still couldn’t do it. Just loved his work so much. This news is so sad."