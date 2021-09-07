Cardi B and Husband Offset Welcome Baby Boy

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Bodak Yellow' hitmaker and her rapper hubby are proud parents to a baby boy after the femcee gave birth to the couple's second child on Labor's Day weekend.

Sep 7, 2021

AceShowbiz - Cardi B is a mum again.

The rapper gave birth to baby number two on Saturday (04Sep21), and confirmed the happy news by posting a family hospital bed shot of the newborn with mum and dad, Offset, on Instagram.

"9/4/21," Cardi captioned the shot without revealing the baby's name.

A statement from the new parents reads, "We are so overjoyed to finally meet our son. He is already loved so much by family and friends and we can't wait to introduce him to his other siblings."

The "I Like It" hitmaker announced she was pregnant during a performance at the BET Awards in June (21) when she performed alongside Offset and his Migos bandmates showing off her baby bump.

She also confirmed the news on Twitter.

The child is Cardi and Offset's second - they are also parents to daughter Kulture.

The parents were showered with congratulations from fans and family friends like Kris Jenner, Offset's bandmate Quavo, Chance the Rapper, and DJ Khaled.

Taraji P. Henson exclaimed, "A VIRGO YAAAAASSSSS CONGRATS!!!" Meanwhile, JT of City Girls wrote, "Many blessing to y'all." Bandmate Yung Miami also left a similar message.

Before the baby was born, Cardi B was confident daughter Kulture and her baby brother would have a great relationship just like Cardi and her own sibling, "I just know these two will love each other soo much and argue soo much since they're 3 years apart...just like me and Henny. But one thing for sure is they'll have each other's back like no one else ever will."

The baby is Offset's fifth child.