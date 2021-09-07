 
 

Machine Gun Kelly Accused of Battery by Parking Attendant

The 'Tickets to My Downfall' musician has been accused by a parking attendant of battery following an alleged altercation in a Los Angeles parking lot recently.

  • Sep 7, 2021

AceShowbiz - Machine Gun Kelly has been accused of battery by a parking attendant.

The Los Angeles employee has filed a police report in which he accused the 31-year-old rapper-and-actor - whose real name is Colson Baker - of pushing him in the chest after becoming upset over a delay in getting his car at a lot where MGK and his friend Mod Sun were shooting their movie "Good Mourning with a U".

Sources insisted to TMZ that the incident didn't happen and claimed the attendant had wandered into the middle of the location shoot for the film - which the musicians are co-directing, as well as starring in alongside Kelly's girlfriend Megan Fox - and began shouting at a crew member to leave the parking lot as he was unaware of the production taking place.

During the argument, MGK yelled at the man and told him to leave the set, but the insiders insisted at no point did he make any physical contact.

The parking attendant didn't make his complaint to police until almost a week later, and told cops he hadn't suffered any injuries and there were no witnesses to the alleged altercation.

However, multiple onlookers confirmed to the website that they had seen the row break out.

The case is likely to be referred to the Los Angeles City Attorney's Office, who will decide whether to continue with any investigation.

A few weeks ago, the "Wild Boy" hitmaker admitted he thought "Midnight in the Switchgrass" - on which he met Megan - was "trash" after he and his partner had previously cited the "recent California mask mandate and rise of COVID cases" for missing the California premiere of the film.

He wrote, "If i don't talk or tweet about a movie i'm barely in it's because it's (trash emoji)."

