Get First Look at Jason Momoa's New Costume in 'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom'

Warner Bros. Pictures Movie

In addition to his classic gold-and-green attire, the king of Atlantis will also sport a brand new stealth suit that director James Wan and David Leslie Johnson created based on the 80's 'blue suit'.

Sep 6, 2021

AceShowbiz - Aquaman is getting his costume upgraded in the upcoming sequel. Making use of Instagram, Jason Momoa and James Wan have let out the first look at the Atlantean superhero's new suit in "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom".

Both Momoa and Wan took to their respective social media account on Sunday, September 5 to share two images of the Arthur Curry depicter in character. The first image had him wearing the classic gold-and-green attire while holding his trident.

The second slide, meanwhile, unveiled the first look at the new costume, which is called the stealth suit. The brand new suit comes in darker color as it's dominated with blue and silver. It replaces the fish scales-like detailing with dots and is simpler in design.

"Here's @prideofgypsies in the classic #Aquaman suit AND a sneak peek at his other outfit - the stealth suit," Wan captioned the photos on his feed. He went on explaining the new suit, "Atlantean tech based on cephalopod's camouflaging ability. David Leslie Johnson and I were inspired by the 80's 'blue suit'."

Momoa, meanwhile, wrote along with the pictures on his own page, "Second round. New suit. More action. #aquaman Aloha j." Fellow DC actor Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson raved over it in the comment section as he wrote, "Hell yeah looking great uso!!!"

Principal photography for "Aquaman 2" began in London on June 28. Marking the first day of filming, Wan shared the first photo from the set on his Instagram page. The snap featured a clapper on an icy set as it's revealed that the movie was filmed under the working title "Necrus".

Plot details are still kept under wraps, but Wan has revealed, " 'Aquaman 2' is very heavily inspired by Planet of the Vampires." He further shared, "You can take the boy out of horror, but you can never take the horror out of the boy."

Wan added the change comes "partially because they were not familiar with the comic book, which deals in this very lurid, strange world. People were taken aback that I didn't throw all that stuff away and make a dark, heavy film. But I didn't feel that would have been right for it. So with the second film, I feel it will be easier for people to accept where we go because I've already laid the foundation."

Besides Momoa, Amber Heard, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Patrick Wilson and Dolph Lundgren also return for the sequel. The film is set for a December 16, 2022 release in the United States.