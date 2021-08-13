Amber Heard Shares 'Aquaman 2' Behind-the-Scenes Photo

Warner Bros. Pictures Movie

Wearing a green top and black leggings, the Mera depicter sprawls out on a blue floor mat in the image which she captions with 'another day at the office.'

AceShowbiz - Amber Heard's "day at the office" surely looks exhausting. As "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" recently kicked off production, the actress has shared a new behind-the-scenes look at the movie or her gruelling work to be exact.

Making use of her Instagram account, the mother of one let out an image of her baring her fit physique in a green top and a pair of black leggings. She sprawled out on a blue floor mat with her mouth agape, looking a bit worn out.

While the pose is not something that regular people would see at the office, Heard hinted that it's just part of her job as she wrote in the caption, "Another day at the office." It's unclear, though, if she was filming a scene for the "Aquaman" sequel or if she was exhausted from training for the upcoming movie.

Principal photography for "Aquaman 2" began in London on June 28. Marking the first day of filming, director James Wan shared the first photo from the set on his Instagram page. The snap featured a clapper on an icy set as it's revealed that the movie was filmed under the working title "Necrus".

Necrus is an underwater city. It is unique in that it only exists for very brief intervals of time, and can never be found in the same location twice. It's ruled over by King Mondo, a tyrant who shares Ocean Master's hatred of surface-dwellers. He initially attempted to forge an alliance with Atlantis, but when Arthur refused he imprisoned him and declared war on his kingdom.

It's unclear if Necrus will be part of the storyline in the next "Aquaman" movie, but Yahya Abdul-Mateen II recently gushed that the sequel is "better" than the first installment. "I think the script is better than it was in the first one," he told The Hollywood Reporter. "It gives the actors a lot of good storytelling moments."

He went on teasing his character's storyline in the forthcoming movie. "In 'Aquaman', we just got a small introduction to Black Manta and to some of his motivations. In this one, I get to exercise and breathe a little bit more. I'm showing some different colors with this one....The bad guy is always more interesting to explore," so he claimed.

In "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom", Jason Momoa returns as the titular character a.k.a. Arthur Curry, Amber Heard reprises her role as Mera, Abdul-Mateen is back as David Kane / Black Manta, with Patrick Wilson and Dolph Lundgren also back in the cast to portray Orm Marius and King Nereus respectively. The film is set for a December 16, 2022 release in the United States.